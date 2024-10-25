Men's grooming and skin care products on sale for Amazon's Beauty Haul sale

Amazon’s Beauty Haul sale is here! It’s time to stock up on personal care items that are often costly. The sale has everything men need to care for their beard, hair and skin. From electric razors and hair trimmers to hair regrowth treatment and face moisturizer, you can look your best every day.

Now until November 3, you can take advantage of the Beauty Haul sale. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $209.99

Any man who wants an incredibly close shave will love the Panasonic electric razor. It has a high-performance motor that delivers a fast shave. The head of the razor pivots in 16 different directions to fit anywhere on your face.

10 AMAZON BEAUTY AND WELLNESS PRODUCTS TO HELP BRING OUT YOUR BEST

Original price: $179.94

Get a hot towel shave without having to visit the barber when you buy the Gillette Labs heated razor. The razor heats up quickly, soothing your skin with every swipe. Plus, the whole razor is completely waterproof, so you don’t need to worry when you inevitably drop it in the sink.

Original price: $24.50

You get everything you need to care for your beard in this grooming and trimming beard kit. There’s a foldable straight razor, scissors, beard wash and oil, beard balm and a comb and brush.

Original price: $69.99

This electric foil shaver and trimmer set is a sleek-looking, stylish shaver that actually delivers. You get a foil shaver that provides a close face shave, and you get a trimmer for maintaining your beard or hair.

Original price: $79.69

Maintaining strong, healthy hair is something most men want. A Rogaine treatment can help you keep your hair longer and regrow any hair you’ve lost. Amazon has a four-month supply of Rogaine for just over $70 on sale.

Original price: $12.99

Daily styling is a lot easier with a premium hair product like Cremo styling paste. It smells incredible and works well on a variety of hair types. Cremo is the styling paste barbers choose thanks to its high hold and low shine qualities.

Original price: $9.99

If you have sensitive skin, it can be difficult to find a shaving cream that doesn’t irritate your skin. Cremo sensitive shave cream can solve your problems. It includes no synthetic fragrance and is made from an essential oil blend that helps soothe skin.

AMAZON HOLIDAY BEAUTY HAUL: 16 SELF-CARE ESSENTIALS TO GRAB ON SALE THROUGH NOV. 3

Original price: $10.99

After your shave, a face moisturizer is a must to keep your skin from getting irritated. Bull Dog makes an age defense face moisturizer that contains rosemary, echinacea and vitamin E to help your skin stay smooth and soft.

Original price: $16.62

You can trim your nose, ear and eyebrow hair with a Schick hair trimmer. You can choose from different trimmer lengths for your eyebrows that also doubles as a beard trimmer.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $31.47

Tired of seeing grays? Just For Men mustache and beard dye can cover them up. You can choose from 12 different shades to help match your natural hair color.