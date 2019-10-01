Meghan Markle wears trench dress, a favorite style, during South Africa tour

As the Sussex family’s official tour of South Africa draws to a close, Meghan Markle chose to wear a trench-style dress for her solo visit to the University of Johannesburg, further cementing it as one of her go-to styles for public appearances.

The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles during her visit on Tuesday, opting for a sleeveless, double-breasted, khaki trench dress by Banana Republic ($140) and rewearing a favorite pair of neutral Stuart Weitzman pumps ($398) for the outing, InStyle reports.

Eagle-eyed fashion fans may recall that the royal has previously stepped out in similar trench-style frocks, such as the white tie-waist number she wore while introducing son Archie Harrison to the media following his birth in May, or the sleek blazer mini dress she sported to a special “Hamilton” performance in London in August 2018, among other occasions.

Later in the day, Duchess Meghan changed into an olive-colored shirt dress ($455) by brand Room 502 to visit the non-profit group Action Aid, Fashionista reports. The fuss-free style marked the fourth shirt-dress that the royal has worn in South Africa, as noted by fan site Meghan’s Mirror.

One U.K.-based fashion stylist believes the former actress keeps wearing trench and shirt-style dresses in the hopes of presenting a professional image that is “low key” yet elegant during her current 10-day tour.

“Meghan’s tour style is to favor an office look — her clothes never seem to be fussy or frilly, whereas for Kate, it’s a lot of pussy-bow blouses and patterned dresses,' Susie Hasler of personal styling service Styled By Susie told the Daily Mail.

“She’s dressing well for her shape, showing off her waist to assert her power and authority, while keeping things very clean, crisp and simple,” she commented of the Tuesday trench dress. “Her style is very Parisian — and she’s not a girly girl, and that is coming across with the outfits she’s choosing for this tour.”

While abroad, Markle has also made a point of mixing old outfits with affordable styles during the highly photographed excursion.

The Sussex family's visit to Africa ends on Oct. 2, The Telegraph reports. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry will spend their final day away meeting with young people and entrepreneurs in Johannesburg, visit Graca Machel, the widow of late, former President Nelson Mandela, attend a reception celebrating the relationship between the UK and South Africa, and have an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa, before flying back to London.