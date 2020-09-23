Burger King selling Snack Box feast for just $2: 'We miss you'

Burger King is serving up a feast for just $2.

The Miami-based fast-food chain’s Snack Box, which features 10 chicken nuggets, a medium fries, a cheeseburger and a small soft drink is currently being offered up to fast-foodies for only $2, and plenty of fans still appear to be in disbelief.

On Tuesday, Burger King announced the deal for users of the Burger King app, allowing them to get the Snack Box — which sells for $3, according to the Burger King website — for whole dollar less.

The offer can be redeemed by any app user that hasn’t been active in at least 90 days, BK confirmed to Fox News.

The burger chain tweeted out an image of the Snack Box $2 offer on Tuesday, captioning it, “We Miss You.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for food fans to devour the meal offer fit for a king on social media — with some even in disbelief of the discount food deal.

“It’s no way Burger King is a real place,” one user quipped on Twitter.

Meanwhile, fast-food fans seem to be hungry for deals these days. McDonald's recently teamed up for a meal deal with rapper Travis Scott, and the resulting collaboration led to an nationwide ingredient shortage last week. And earlier this year, Wendy's handed out free chicken nuggets as part of a promotion to satiate customers during the early stages of the pandemic, when some of the chain's restaurants were closed for indoor dining.