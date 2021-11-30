Expand / Collapse search
Matzo ball soup recipe that's easy and delicious for Hanukkah celebrations

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Delicious Matzoh ball soup Jewish traditional cuisine, homemade Matzo Ball soup with vegetables (: Serena Poon and SerenaLoves.com )

Hanukkah began Nov. 28th. Mark the Festival of Lights with matzo ball soup.

This simple recipe from chef Serena Poon is so good, you won’t even miss the chicken stock or gluten from the matzo meal.

"Matzo ball soup is one of my favorites to make during the colder months as the ultimate cozy comfort dish. What many might not know is that you can actually make this soup gluten-free and vegan for a more nourishing option," says Poon, noting that she’s long been passionate about creating gluten-free variations of traditional comfort food recipes since her sister has Celiac disease, making her intolerant to gluten. "This is also a quick and easy recipe that can be made in under an hour, so a great dish for those busy nights during the week."

For this recipe, if you aren’t vegetarian or vegan, feel free to use bone broth or stock, says Poon. If you don’t prefer gluten-free matzos, substitute a traditional matzo mix, she also notes.

Matzo ball soup recipe by Serena Poon 

Makes 4 servings as an entrée or 8 as an appetizer

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 package gluten-free matzo ball soup mix (try either Manischewitz or Streit’s for a kosher mix). 

4 flax or chia eggs (whisk 1 Tbsp of ground flax or chia with 3 Tbsp of water per egg until thick; you can also use an egg replacer like Energ-G, Bob’s Red Mill, or Organ. Follow instructions per brand for the equivalent of 4 vegan eggs)

⅓ cup avocado oil 

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp onion powder

10 cups vegetarian broth, prepared 

3 carrots, sliced or chopped

3 stalks of celery, sliced or diced 

1 Tbsp fresh dill

¼ tsp fresh black pepper, to taste

Directions: 

  1. Combine the garlic powder and onion powder with vegan eggs and oil. Mix and refrigerate for 15 minutes.
  2. Bring stock to a boil.
  3. Follow instructions on the box of the matzo ball soup mix. Gently roll the mixture into 1-inch balls and carefully drop into the stock. Let it come back to a simmer.
  4. Add carrots and celery and reduce heat to a simmer or low. Cover and cook for 30 minutes, or until matzo balls are fluffy.
  5. Serve immediately with black pepper and dill. Be sure to dish a matzo ball and vegetables into each bowl.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.