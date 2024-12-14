'Mary' movie puts spotlight on the Mother of God

Netflix's new movie "Mary" tells the story of the life of the woman who would eventually become known as the Theotokos, the Blessed Mother, the Queen of Heaven and more.

The movie, directed by D.J. Caruso, stars actors Noa Cohen as Mary and Anthony Hopkins as King Herod. It reached No. 1 on Netflix's charts shortly after its Dec. 6 release.

But who is Mary — and why is she such an important figure during the Advent and Christmas seasons?

What does the Bible say about her?

Mary's special status is made evident early in the Gospel of Luke. Luke 1:28 reads, "And he came to her and said, 'Hail, full of grace, the Lord is with you!'"

This line is part of the story of the Annunciation, when the Virgin Mary was told by the archangel Gabriel that she would conceive and bear the Messiah, Jesus.

Mary would issue her consent to this in Luke 1:38, saying, "Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord. Let it be done to me according to your word."

The phrase "full of grace" means that Mary was unlike others who were still stained with original sin.

Catholics believe that Mary was conceived immaculately, without sin.

"If she is entirely inhabited by God, there is no room within her for sin."

Speaking of this verse in 2017, Pope Francis said the phrase "full of grace" means that "Mary is filled with the presence of God."

"And if she is entirely inhabited by God, there is no room within her for sin," he said.

This, Pope Francis said, "is an extraordinary thing because everything in the world, regrettably, is contaminated by evil. Each of us, looking within ourselves, sees dark sides. Even the greatest saints were sinners and everything in reality, even the most beautiful things, are corroded by evil: everything, except Mary."

He added that Mary is "the one 'evergreen oasis' of humanity, the only one uncontaminated, created immaculate so as to fully welcome, with her 'yes,' God who came into the world and thus to begin a new history."

The importance of the role of Mary in this story and during the Advent season cannot be understated, Mark Miravalle told Fox News Digital in 2023.

"From manger scenes to postage stamps, from Christmas cards to Advent hymns, the image of the Virgin Mary, Mother of Jesus Christ makes its universal appearance during the Advent season ," Miravalle said.

Miravalle is a professor of theology and holds the Constance Shifflin-Blum Chair of Mariology at Ave Maria University in Florida.

He is president of the International Marian Association, as well as the author and editor of more than 20 books.

"Thus, we believe that a human woman gave human nature to the second Person of the Trinity by the power of the Holy Spirit, so that Jesus Christ, God and man, could redeem the world," he said.

Advent, a time of spiritual preparation for the coming of Jesus Christ, "rightly honors the human cooperation of a woman in God's loving plan to bring humanity its Savior," Miravalle said.

"How powerfully this manifests God's profound respect for the dignity of the human person, for our free cooperation in his divine plan of salvation and for the special dignity of woman," he said.

While Mary is revered in some Christian denominations, there is "no competition" between her and her son, Jesus, said Miravelle.

"There is no competition between the divine Jesus and the human Mary, but rather a son and mother's union of heart in obedience to the Heavenly Father's plan, which led to the glorious birth and ultimate victory of the Savior of the world," he said.

"For without Him, there will be no peace."