Married couple fights after 75-pound dog refuses to leave the husband's side — even in bed

A wife took to social media about her frustration at how her husband has allowed their dog to occupy both the couch and the bed in their home.

Reddit user "u/thats-madness" posted on the sub-reddit thread "r/AmITheA**hole" on August 20 that she was frustrated with her husband for always being near their dog.

The user explained that her husband "desperately wanted a dog" and after fighting it for years, she finally relented. The couple got their dog three years ago, she said.

Before they brought home the new family addition, though, the woman said she and her husband discussed the rules they would impose on the dog — including no jumping on the couch unless invited, and no dog in the bed.

"Those were two very important boundaries of mine. I made it super clear how I felt about it," the Reddit user wrote in her post.

After both parties agreed to the rules, they welcomed a Weimaraner into their home.

Fast forward to today — and the 75-pound dog is quite attached to the husband.

"I literally cannot ever cuddle or snuggle with my husband on our couch because this dog is constantly in his lap," the user wrote.

She also said the couple purchased a $180 orthopedic dog bed for their pet to have "somewhere equally comfy" to go — but the dog still chooses the couch.

"Even on the rare occasion [that] we do start to get close and snuggle, here comes the dog right up on top of us, no hesitation, no permission needed," the writer continued.

The user said her husband caved on their agreed-upon rules almost immediately — and made excuses for the dog such as, "He just wants to be a part of the family."

The user said the worst part, however, is when it comes to their bed.

"He doesn’t really care about what his wife wants."

"Every time I left for work or left the room, my husband invited the dog into bed," the user wrote.

She said she's expressed concern before about how actions like this are worrisome to her — but that nothing has changed.

"It’s gone on so long [that] the dog thinks our bed is his bed, and I’m so repulsed by it that I cannot even put it into words how much it disgusts me," the writer continued.

Finally, the user said she reached her tipping point.

"If he wants to sleep with the dog, they can share the guest room," she wrote.

The Redditor said she's since moved to the basement to sleep — saying she "likes the basement more anyway."

The user is now seeking advice on whether she was in the wrong for offering the guest room to her spouse and their dog.

Some users on Reddit agreed with her — saying the husband clearly seems to care more about the dog than his wife in this situation.

"He doesn’t really care about what his wife wants," one user wrote.

Another wrote, "This is a husband problem — he does not seem to regard your perspective in this matter as worthy of consideration."

One Reddit user brought up a different point: "Is your husband at all sad that you don’t sleep together?"

The post has so far garnered over 870 reactions and nearly 350 comments.

"Resentment comes in and can be destructive to the relationship."

Fox News Digital spoke with licensed mental health counselor and relationship expert Alana Carvalho about the situation.

The New York-based expert said the issue arose when the husband did not adhere to the rules that they mutually decided on.

"When this happens, resentment comes in and can be destructive to the relationship," she said.

Further, she believes the wife has been right to put further boundaries in place.

"My concern for this couple is that there is now lingering resentment from the wife and that they are not prioritizing the needs of the relationship — which will likely push them further apart," she said.

Moving forward, Carvalho recommends the couple work on re-establishing the boundaries they'd discussed earlier.

"It’s essential that the couple work to reassert the boundaries previously decided upon based on how it’s impacting the wife — and re-prioritize their relationship with one another."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Reddit user for further comment.

On Thursday afternoon, she replied to Fox News Digital in a message that said, "He since agreed that the dog is not allowed in our bedroom at all and has been sticking to it."