Coronavirus
Adorable video of baby cuddling pet dog goes viral: 'People just want to see heartwarming stuff'

Alexandra Deabler
Alexandra Deabler
America Together: Uplifting images of Americans pulling together during coronavirus pandemicVideo

America Together: Uplifting images of Americans pulling together during coronavirus pandemic

Every day and in every community, the coronavirus pandemic is bringing out the best in Americans. Take a look at some inspiring images of Americans pulling together in a time of crisis.

Well, if this doesn’t cheer up your Wednesday, nothing will.

An adorable video of a baby and a dog snuggling up during naptime has gone viral on Instagram, warming the hearts of thousands.

The Instagram account, Samsonthedood, which follows the adventures of Samson the Goldendoodle and his family in Westport, Conn., has no shortage of sweet snaps, but the reaction to this one was different. Samson's parents, Jessica and Alex, told Fox News it could have something to do with today’s climate amid the coronavirus health crisis.

An adorable video of baby Theo snuggling up with pet Samson has gone viral on Instagram.

“I think people just want to see heartwarming stuff these days as a break from what’s going on in reality,” said Jessica and Alex, who are also parents to their baby boy Theo and two other dogs, Charley and Shea.

The pair, who frequently post on the Instagram account using the hashtag “three doods and a baby," said Theo cuddles like this often, usually with “one of the three pups for a 15-30 minute nap a day.” Jessica and Alex said this arrangement started when Theo was around three months old.

“Samson used to cuddle his bear,” they said. “Sweet to see him cuddle our baby now.”

In response to how they felt about the video going viral, Jessica and Alex said they were just happy their 577,000 followers were enjoying it.

“Glad we could make people smile.”

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.