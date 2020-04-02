Man's tiny picnic table for squirrels goes viral, prompts people in quarantine to build their own

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Just because we’re all at home isolating, doesn’t mean nature is.

A man built a tiny picnic table for the squirrels in his neighborhood to eat on -- an idea that has charmed Twitter so much, people in quarantine all over the United States have started making their own tables for the woodland creatures in their area.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Rick Kalinowski, 43, from Bryn Mawr, Pa., told Caters News Agency that he built the picnic bench and placed it outside the living room window so he could “watch the squirrels each while I have my coffee every morning.”

Kalinowski also feeds the squirrels on the table.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I buy a variety of nuts and seeds for the squirrels along with fresh-cut fruit; it brings me happiness especially during these uncertain times,” he said. “The morning I made the video, the squirrels just looked so happy and cute eating.”

Since the photos were shared on social media, it has gone viral and sparked a movement with other Twitter and Facebook users -- many of them sharing they were looking for ways to fill the time while quarantining at home.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Building tiny tables for squirrels and other outdoor life is just another creative way people are spending time self-isolating.