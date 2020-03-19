Twitter users get creative during self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak

Staying at home has been recommended as a way to curb the growing number of coronavirus diagnoses as the outbreak continues to spread around the world.

However, self-isolation has managed to make some people a bit stir-crazy. Luckily, there’s social media to document all the beautiful, silly, and sometimes strange ways people are managing throughout the quarantine, while also having some fun.

For instance, a whole building came together to embrace music in Turkey.

Meanwhile, others were still determined to get in their workouts despite the closure of their gyms — but they had to get a little creative.

One person found a way to experiment with physics. Specifically, he found out how many rubber bands it takes to make a watermelon explode.

Meanwhile, another brought a classic video game to life.

One pet mom decided to try her hand at cutting hair — much to Twitter's amusement, but probably not her pup's.

Keeping it together, one happy drinker managed to safely celebrate with a group of “friends.”

Regardless of how they're managing to cope, many on Twitter seem to be embracing the #QuarantineLife, which is encouraged by the CDC for those experiencing symptoms and also to help flatten the curve.