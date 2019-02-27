Man roasted on Twitter for 'horrifying' tips on 'how to be a beautiful woman'

A man has enraged the Internet with 12 tips on “how to be a beautiful woman," including telling ladies they should shave and wear pink.

Alexander J.A. Cortes, from California, recently posted the list to Twitter, where it’s since gone viral, with people branding him “horrifying.” Cortes, who describes himself as a trainer and a writer, titled the ridiculous list “How To Be A Beautiful Woman.”

He advises women to be thin, be able to cook, to have long hair and wear makeup, be “feminine and graceful,” be fashionable and also wear “pink and feminine colors.”

They should also shave – which “should go without saying” – and lastly they should “love men” and “listen to men.” He finishes the list, which he shared with his 58,000 followers, by saying “stay classy ladies!”

His points have since gone viral, racking up more than 9,000 likes. Cortes, who is also known for his divisive tweets, followed up his list with some more advice.

“Remember, only a man can tell a woman how to act. You can use this list to vet women. If you show them this list and they become angry, that lets you know that they are harpies that you never want to breed with and that they would be terrible mothers,” the 29-year-old said.

Unsurprisingly, his views have ignited a storm online, with people claiming he will be “single forever.”

“How to be a beautiful man: Don’t be Alexander J.A. Cortes,” one person commented.

“Aka How to be a Single Guy Forever,” another said.

A third person added: “Horrifying that people with these sorts of beliefs actually exist outside of bad self-published fiction.”

However, at least one person found the list amusing, writing: “This man made me laugh thank you for being such a sexist frog. I enjoyed your writings.”

And if any men needed some extra help, he also shared a list titled “Top 10 red flags in women.”

These include “doesn’t care about looking pretty,” not being able to cook, being a feminist, being “overly fat” and not liking children.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.