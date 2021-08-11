Man finds 3 lost rings within minutes of searching: ‘He’s a superhero’

Matt Goldsmith’s hobby has made him a hero.

Goldsmith, 32, from Worthing, U.K., is a metal detectorist who recently helped two people find their missing rings with his metal detector.

Goldsmith first heard about metal detecting from watching videos online about the things people could find. He then decided to buy his own metal detector and joined the Sussex Metal Detecting Club and Peaky Finders group, according to SWNS.

MAN SURPRISES WIFE WITH LONG-LOST WEDDING VIDEO AFTER FINDING IT 14 YEARS LATER, IN AN UNLIKELY PLACE

It was in that group where two other men asked for help finding jewelry they had lost at a nearby beach.

According to SWNS, Glen Darrell lost two rings -- his wedding ring and another ring made in memory of his late mother -- while kayaking with his son near Goring Gap Beach.

After Goldsmith saw Darrell’s post, he reached out to offer help.

"We met at around 7:00 a.m. the next morning when the tide was much lower and within 15 minutes, I had found both of them," Goldsmith told SWNS. "When we met up, the first thing he said was 'You’re not going to find them,' but I said ‘You’d be surprised.’"

STORE EMPLOYEE PAYS VETERAN’S GROCERY BILL: ‘THE LEAST I COULD DO’

"The boat had capsized and he said he had literally watched them float to the bottom, so he knew roughly where to look for them," Goldsmith added. "I found it about five feet away from the place where he said he’d lost them. I literally put my metal detector on the ground and took a few steps when the signal got stronger."

Goldsmith then said he reached down into the sand and pulled the two rings out.

"I was really surprised that I found them and as soon as he saw them, he started crying," Goldsmith said. "I welled up myself because I felt so much joy for him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

About two days after his save, Goldsmith helped another man, Robin Hallett, who also lost a precious piece of jewelry on the beach. According to SWNS, Hallett lost a ring made for his mother who died of COVID-19 last year.

Just like Goldsmith’s first rescue, he was able to find Hallett’s lost ring within minutes.

"We all gridded out an area and then within 15 minutes I couldn’t believe it, I found it," Goldsmith said. "He was well upset and chuffed with emotion, you could see he was about to cry straight away."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Hallett told SWNS that he had a "huge wave of emotion" when he saw his ring again.

"He’s a superhero," Hallett said of Goldsmith.

"When Matt and others from Sussex metal detecting club turned up, they said ‘Don’t worry, we’ll find it,’" Hallett said. "They were so confident and said they would find it in about an hour. I didn’t believe a word they said."

"Then Matt had it in his hands – I couldn’t believe it. I was over the moon," Hallett added. "They were such nice, gracious people, who go out of their way to help people."