Mom, 50, claims she is mistaken for her two daughters’ sister

When Rajan Gill, a mother of two adult daughters, goes outside and meets new people, she says most think she is decades younger than she is.

Gill, who is 50-years-old and is a Coventry, West Midlands resident in the U.K., still gets asked to show proof of her age when she purchases alcohol, she claims. And when she is spotted alongside her daughters, who are 19 and 25, some assume she is around their age as well.

There have also been instances where people have thought the trio to be sisters thanks to the strong family resemblance.

“The biggest thing is people think I’m not 50. Quite often 30s or 40s,” Gill tells Fox News. “I really don’t want it to sound like everyone thinks I’m in my 20s. [But,] yes sometimes I do get that on occasions.”

For the most part, Gill credits her youthful appearance to her genetics finally working in her favor.

As a person whose skin is oil-prone, Gill has had to deal with acne. However, she also says it could be playing a role in her smooth skin.

“Naturally oily skin just tends to wrinkle less,” she tells Fox News.

And her statement checks out, according to an article published on WebMD, which says, “… oily skin does have a plus: It wards off wrinkles better than dry skin because the oils keep skin moister and smoother.”

Gill is also a makeup artist, so she is no stranger to spa days and good skincare practices.

“I have regular facials, like every month,” she tells Fox News.

She also gets chemical peels and laser facials to help rejuvenate skin – both of which encourage cell turnover and keeps skin looking supple, according to dermatological research.

Sunscreen is also a part of her daily routine.

She opts for sun protection that is at least SPF 50. Her personal favorite is from Obagi – a professional skincare line.

Aside from caring for her skin, Gill also takes care of herself internally.

“I’ve always been into fitness and exercise and still go [to the] gym regularly,” Gill shares. “[I eat a] relatively healthy diet, steam vegetables and oven-cooked foods. Homemade food and curries, which contain turmeric, ginger and garlic. All natural antioxidants.”