Louisiana man rescues boy from alligator-infested waters after hearing his calls for help

This man was in the right place at the right time.

A Louisiana man jumped into action when he heard a young child calling for help. A young boy had apparently fallen into alligator-infested waters and was in immense danger.

Faniel Duplantier was watching alligators in a canal on Saturday when the incident occurred. As soon as he heard the calls for help, he knew that he had to act quickly.

According to the Westwego Fire Department, Duplantier successfully pulled the 5-year-old from the water. Rescue crews then helped bring the child safely back across the canal.

The fire department posted about the incident on Facebook, writing, "Today the Westwego Vol. Fire Department responded to a rescue at the Westwego Canal. A 5-year-old boy fell into canal near the pumping station and was rescued from the water by Daniel Duplantier who was near the canal watching alligators when he heard the boy yelling for help. Westwego Fire - Police & EMS helped to get the boy back across the canal to safety where he was treated by EMS."

The post concluded, "Spring is upon us and Summer is near, keep a close eye on children around waterways and swimming pools."

It's important to always be aware of where alligators live.

