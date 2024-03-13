Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Books

What is the longest book in the world? The record is held by Marcel Proust's 'A la recherche du temps perdu'

The French novel directly translates to 'In Search of Lost Time,' although many know the work as 'Remembrance of Things Past'

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
Granger Smith hopes new book can help provide guidance for others struggling with grief Video

Granger Smith hopes new book can help provide guidance for others struggling with grief

Smith told Fox News Digital he's optimistic his new work ‘gets people thinking' about the process of love and loss.

If you have ever thought of reading "A la recherche du temps perdu," don't expect to get through it quickly. 

The book, widely known as one of the most significant literary achievements in history, is the longest ever written. 

The direct English translation of the French title is "In Search of Lost Time," although many know the literary work as "Remembrance of Things Past." 

18 MUST-READ CLASSIC BOOKS THAT HAVE REMAINED POPULAR YEARS AFTER THEIR ORIGINAL PUBLICATION 

This story was published by Marcel Proust in seven parts between 1913 and 1927.

Exhibition of Marcel Proust's "In Search of Lost Time"

The longest book ever written is "In Search of Lost Time" by Marcel Proust.  (Li Yang/China News Service via Getty Images)

The parts are the following:

  1.  "Du côté de chez Swann" (1913), translates to Swann's Way / The Way by Swann's
  2.  "À l'ombre des jeunes filles en fleurs" (1919), translates to In the Shadow of Young Girls in Flower / Within a Budding Grove
  3. "Le Côté de Guermantes" (1920), translates to The Guermantes Way
  4. "Sodome et Gomorrhe" (1921), translates to Sodom and Gomorrah / Cities of the Plain
  5. "La Prisonnière" (1923), translates to The Prisoner / The Captive
  6. "Albertine disparue / La Fugitive" (1925), translates to Albertine Gone / The Fugitive / The Sweet Cheat Gone
  7. "Le Temps retrouvé" (1927), translates to Time Regained / Finding Time Again
Bestselling author Mitch Albom gives a behind-the-scenes look at his most popular books Video

Many publishers passed on the first volume of the book, leading Proust to self-publish his work. 

In 1922, Proust died of pneumonia before the last three volumes were published, but he was able to finish the final drafts before his death. 

His brother Robert edited and published the last three volumes of the book. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The narrator of the story is unnamed, although the book is a fictional account of Proust's life. The story covers the life of the narrator as a child and into adulthood. 

Documents from "In Search of Lost Time" volume two

Even though the book is divided into seven volumes published between 1913 and 1927, the work is considered one book.  (Stephane de Sakutini/AFP via Getty Images)

Even though the book is published in volumes, it is considered a single novel. Because of this, the book is recognized by Guinness as the longest novel ever written. 

The book contains a whopping 9,609,000 characters. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The exact page count of the book varies depending on the version purchased, but there are approximately 2,400 pages in the book. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 