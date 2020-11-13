Lego to release Roman Colosseum kit, largest brick set ever created

The perfect quarantine activity – a Lego set that will likely take you two weeks to build.

Lego is releasing its largest kit: a 9,036-piece Roman Colosseum, complete with landscaping.

The massive toy structure clocks in at 10.5” high, 20.5” wide and 23.5” deep, making it the largest Lego set ever produced, a title that was previously held by the Lego's Millennium Falcon set from “Star Wars.”

According to the company, the brick model features “many true-to-life details” and showcases the Colosseum with columns in the “Doric, Ionic and Corinthian” styles.

“These columns have been faithfully recreated in LEGO brick form using a variety of creative building techniques, including decorative volutes that have been created using a recolored LEGO roller skate element that has been turned upside down to create an authentic look,” according to the company.

Although the Lego version of the iconic amphitheater is not exactly true to historic form in all respects, designer Rok Zgalin Kobe admits.

”One of the biggest challenges and one of the most important things was to convey the Colosseum’s monumentality in the LEGO form. I felt that the LEGO model should display a special architectural feature of the original – the rows of columns flanking the arches in different styles. To achieve that, the model is constructed using an effect of vertical exaggeration. The cross-section is therefore far steeper than on the real structure. Hopefully, people will be inspired to learn more about the original through the experience of building the LEGO model.”

Despite some creative liberties, the overwhelming majority of details in the structure have were crafted to stay true to the Colosseum, including three shades of brick to replicate the different columns and aging of the nearly 2,000-year-old landmark, according to the company.

The Lego Colosseum will launch on Black Friday, Nov. 27, for $550 and will be available at Lego.com and at Lego stores.