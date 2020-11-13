Stove Top launches Thanksgiving clothing line 'Stuffy Thanksgiving'

What do you wear to Thanksgiving dinner (of possibly one)?

Something "Stuffy” of course.

Stove Top, the Thanksgiving stuffing staple, has revealed its latest – a collection of formal Thanksgiving wear inspired by stuffing. Naturally, because when you want to gorge on turkey and mashed potatoes, you want to do it in a velvet dinner jacket, which is one of the five items available.

Though Stove Top believes people really want to feel Stuffy this holiday.

“Let’s face it: the sweatpants fatigue is real, and people are looking for any excuse to get dressed up this year,” said Juliet Levine, Brand Manager of STOVE TOP via a press release. “We hope our STOVE TOP Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection makes people look and feel their very best this Thanksgiving.”

In the limited-edition Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection are five items: a red velvet dinner jacket with stuffing lining, stuffing cuff links (cleverly called stufflinks), a reversible Stove Top branded shawl, a stuffing headband and a Stove Top handkerchief and pocket square.

The items range between $4.79 and $30 and are available at the brand’s Let’s Get Stuffy website beginning Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. E.T.

To avoid getting all dressed up with nowhere to go this Thanksgiving, adhere to the CDC’s current guidelines, which encourage beginning a 14-day quarantine starting now.