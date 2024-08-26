Here are 6 retailers holding Labor Day sales 

Labor Day marks the end of summer, and it's a great time to grab end-of-season deals on patio furniture, grills, yard tools, gardening supplies and more.

Lowe's has discounts on home appliances, grills, tools, mulch and more. The sale runs through Sept. 4, but some discounts on appliances are valid until Sept. 11.

Home Depot has already started its sale with discounts on more than 5,000 items. The sale runs through Sept. 2. Sam's Club members can shop for Labor Day deals on furniture, appliances and more from major brands such as Dyson and Samsung.

AllModern has a large selection of items ranging from furniture to decoration on sale for up to 60% off. Walmart has also rolled back prices on several items, including patio heaters, so that you can enjoy your late summer patio purchases well into the fall.

Allbirds, a New Zealand American company that makes shoes and apparel from natural materials like merino wool, eucalyptus, sugar cane and castor bean oil, is offering 30% off sitewide during its Labor Day event. Prices are valid until Sept. 2.

Here's a list of where to find the best sales this Labor Day:

Lowes

Home Depot

Sams Club

AllModern

Walmart

Allbirds

Original price: $4,199

Save $1,600 on a GE Smart Refrigerator this Labor Day at Lowe's. The stainless steel fridge is fingerprint-resistant and has built-in Wi-Fi. You can also buy this model on sale at Home Depot.

Original price: $699

If your dryer needs replacing, this Whirpool model is available at a discount. It features an AUTODRY sensor that automatically stops the cycle when clothes are dry.

Original price: $329

This EGO Power leaf blower runs for 90 minutes on a single charge and delivers airspeeds up to 200 MPH. It is quiet, lightweight and compact but gets the job done faster and quieter than gas.

Original price: $19.98

Fuel your end-of-summer and tailgating grilling with this two-pack of charcoal briquettes. Kingsford coals heat quickly and are ready to cook in about 15 minutes—25% faster than other nationally available charcoal brands. Grab this two-pack on sale at Home Depot.

Original price:$199

If you've had your eye on a new grill, now is the time to buy. This Char-Broil four-burner propane gas grill is a great buy and equipped with everything you need to get the good times going. With 550 square inches of total cooking space and a side burner, this grill can fit up to 30 burgers.

Original price: $29.98

Fall is upon us, so ensure you are ready to deal with falling leaves with this Kobalt 24-in steel lawn and leaf rake with a fiberglass handle. The rake has a 4.5-foot handle and a cushioned grip that is great for tall people.

Original price: $570

This Ryobi Combo kit includes everything you need to tackle DIY projects. It includes six tools, two batteries, a charger, a bag and accessories.

Original price: $1194

Gear up for sunny days ahead with this Portofino Comfort 10-foot resort cantilever patio umbrella. This luxury umbrella is a state-of-the-art structure featuring a huge 10-foot-square canopy area that provides over 100 square feet of shade.

Original price: $1,259.10

Upgrade your outdoor seating with this beautiful six-piece brown wicker outdoor sectional sofa from Hampton Bay. It features a rust-resistant steel frame and woven resin wicker back and includes an ottoman and cushions made with CushionGuard acrylic fabric that repels water, stains, and spills.

Original price: $38.98

Home Depot has a large selection of proven winners, such as garden flowers, on sale, like this two-gallon rose plant. Roses are perfect for landscaping into fall and, in some regions, bloom year-long.

Original price: $261.35

Bring tranquility to your garden decor with this Ashboro fountain, on sale for 40% off. This fountain is equipped with an electric pump inside that recycles the water. Plug the cord into an outlet to enjoy the sights and sounds of this enchanting garden accent.

Original price: $569

Get ahead of power failures with portable generators. Home Depot has several on sale, like this Champion 4550/3650-watt gas and propane-powered portable generator. This dual-fuel generator with CO Shield can run on gasoline or propane and has a 4.7-gallon fuel tank.

Original price: $1,999

Sam's Club members can get $1,000 off this patio set with an umbrella – the set features handwoven, all-weather wicker with 3,000-plus hours of UV resistance. The cushions are tailored with button and piping accents – all covered in industry-leading Sunbrella fabric for easy care and easy-to-love comfort that will last.

Original price: $99.98

Buy the BISSELL SpinWave SmartSteam Scrubbing and Sanitizing Mop just in time for holiday cleaning. The spinning, scrubbing steam power is ready in 15 seconds, killing bacteria on your floors.

Original price:$2,785

Sam's Club is also offering some of its appliances at a huge discount, including this Samsung Bespoke 30 cubic feet Smart three-Door French-Door Refrigerator, currently selling for $800 off. This extra-large capacity three-door refrigerator is customizable with changeable door panels. It also features a concealed beverage center, a water dispenser and an auto-fill water pitcher.

Original price: $16.98

This water bottle pack features super cute kids' graphics. It is designed with a silicone accent band that also serves as a soft-touch grip for wet hands. The leak-proof lid easily threads off for filling, adding ice and cleaning. A small lock on the side of the lid allows this bottle to be extra secure, making it lunch box and backpack-friendly.

Original price: $549.98

Save over $100 on the Dyson Outsize Extra Cordless. This Vacuum delivers Dyson suction power in a larger format. It's engineered with the suction power, run time, size and tools to deep clean larger spaces. Compared to the Dyson V11, it has a 25% wider cleaner head and a 150% larger bin.

Original price: $1,099

This leather armchair will fit any decor and make an excellent reading nook seat. The chair is crafted with a solid wood frame and upholstered in genuine leather.

Original price: $190

AllModern has a huge selection of dining chairs on sale for Labor Day. This set of two vegan leather side chairs is perfect for having as extras or replacing worn-down chairs.

Original price: $1,520

The retailer also has a large selection of sofas on sale. Now is the perfect time to save money and get it in on time for Thanksgiving get-togethers. This Frederik 88.9-inch upholstered sofa has a classic design with soft, deep cushions and curved chrome legs that elevate any living room.

Original price: $294

If you are looking to decorate your home for the holidays, now is your chance to grab a Christmas tree on sale. This 7.5-foot artificial fir Christmas tree with lights will bring holiday cheer.

Original price:$37.88

Keep your outdoor space warm with the Mainstays 26-inch round iron outdoor fire pit. This small outdoor fire pit is perfect for entertaining on any occasion at home. It is lightweight, portable, and super easy to assemble and disassemble for family camping trips.

Original price: $1,199.99

This seven-piece rattan sectional sofa set is $900 off. Its contemporary design blends nicely with almost any outdoor setting. Use it on your outdoor patio, porch, backyard, balcony, garden or poolside.

Original price: $42.24

The intense summer heat has probably caused some wear and tear on your garden accessories. You can now replace your garden hose with this 5/8-inch diameter by 50-foot length Flextreme Performance black rubber watering hose. The hose is constructed of lightweight, synthetic rubber, making it much easier to use than heavy rubber hoses.

Original price: $40.77

Winter is near, and this snow shovel may be handy. The weather may be unpredictable during the snowy months, and winter preparation is essential. You can easily carry this snow shovel for outdoor activities.

Original price: $269.99

If you need a place to store seasonal furniture, this metal steel storage shed is a great start. This shed offers spacious, convenient storage of your landscaping equipment, gardening supplies, bikes or tools and accessories, and more while keeping them secure and protected.

Original price: $135

The Tree Dasher 2 is part of Allbirds' everyday active shoe collection and features more responsive foam, extra grip and an improved fit. It is good for everyday walks, jogs and light workouts.

Original price: $98

The Tree Runners are breathable sneakers made with responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fiber. They are best for walks in warmer weather.

Original price: $100

These lightweight flats made of breathable eucalyptus provide next-level comfort. They are machine washable, too.

Original price: $135

Original price: $90

This classic sneaker features a warm-weather-friendly cotton canvas that is easy to pack and versatile to wear with anything.