©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Kraft starts mac and cheese club so fans can test new items before public

KRAFTFLVRS CLUB will give mac and cheese lovers an advanced look and taste of Kraft’s ‘Flavor Boost’ line

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is launching an exclusive club that’ll give instant mac and cheese lovers an advanced look and taste.

The company recently announced it has developed a Flavor Boost line, which is set to hit retail shelves in 2022 with three limited-edition flavors: buffalo, ranch and pizza. 

Kraft fans who sign up for the KRAFTFLVRS CLUB will get to try the new line ahead of the public, the mac and cheese brand wrote in a press release. Interested parties can register for a FLVRS CLUB account on KraftFlvrs.com – where there are assigned release dates for each flavor.

Kraft Macaroni &amp; Cheese recently announced it has developed a Flavor Boost line, which is set to hit retail shelves in 2022 with three limited-edition flavors: buffalo, ranch and pizza.

Kraft Macaroni &amp; Cheese recently announced it has developed a Flavor Boost line, which is set to hit retail shelves in 2022 with three limited-edition flavors: buffalo, ranch and pizza. (Kraft Heinz)

The website states Kraft’s buffalo flavor will be available first on Monday, Oct. 25, while its ranch flavor will be available on Thursday, Oct. 28, and pizza flavor will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The exact times for the "Flavor Boosts drops" will be provided to KRAFTFLVRS CLUB members via social media.

"We know die-hard fans of KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese Dinner are always excited by new ways to enjoy a comforting bowl of our iconic mac & cheese," said Kraft Heinz’s marketing activation lead Maya McDonald, in a statement. "The FLVRS Club is for those fans willing to expand their mac & cheese horizons with these limited-edition packets that bring flavors we love to our favorite comfort food."

    Kraft Macaroni &amp; Cheese's new buffalo Flavor Boost option will become available for delivery for KRAFTFLVRS CLUB members on Monday, Oct. 25. (Kraft Heinz)

    Kraft Macaroni &amp; Cheese's new ranch Flavor Boost option will become available for delivery for KRAFTFLVRS CLUB members on Thursday, Oct. 28. (Kraft Heinz)

    Kraft Macaroni &amp; Cheese's new pizza Flavor Boost option will become available for delivery for KRAFTFLVRS CLUB members on Tuesday, Nov. 2. (Kraft Heinz)

Club members who receive a Flavor Boost delivery will also get themed merchandise sent to their door, which could range from buffalo sports jerseys to ranch plush hoodies and pizza jackets.

Kraft’s mac and cheese division has ramped up on flavor innovation in the last year.

In January, the company released a limited number of pink candy-flavored mac and cheese boxes for Valentine’s Day. Eight months later, the company teamed up with Brooklyn-based ice cream maker Van Leeuwen to create a limited edition mac and cheese ice cream pint. The unusual flavor combination sold out quickly and was restocked in August.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.