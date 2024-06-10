Kite surfer uses rocks to spell out 'HELP' in sand to prompt rescue at California beach

A kite surfer was rescued on Sunday from a beach in the Bay Area after a private helicopter saw the surfer's plea "HELP" spelled out with rocks in the sand, according to Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz Unit.

In a video shared on X by CAL FIRE CZU, a kite surfer is seen being rescued off a beach south of Davenport Landing after being stranded.

The surfer used rocks on the beach to spell out the word "HELP," which was spotted by a private helicopter who then called for help.

Cal Fire shared videos of the rescue, showing the helicopter hoisting the kite surfer to safety.

The department credited Cal Fire’s San Mateo and Santa Cruz units, a helicopter from the agency’s Santa Clara unit, Santa Cruz County Fire, and California State Parks for all working together to complete the extraction.

According to Cal Fire officials, the beach is somewhat remote, access to the area is difficult, and the tide was also coming in.

Officials said the surfer did not need medical attention and only needed help getting off the beach.

It's not clear how long the unidentified kite surfer was stranded on the beach before he was rescued.

"GREAT job Cal Fire CZU team! This is an impressive rescue. It’s so fortunate the kiter was spotted. I’m a windsurfer in the Bay Area so I understand the dangers. Our community truly appreciates the work & sacrifices of a phenomenal team like yours. Thank you for all that you do!," one used on X posted.