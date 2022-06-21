Kentucky mural project which began in 1996 to be completed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new 10-panel mural is being added to a Kentucky project that began in 1996 to ornament Paducah's floodwall with portraits of the area's history.

The new mural will depict trains traveling from New Orleans to Chicago and highlight Paducah’s importance in railroad transit, the Paducah Sun reported. Once it is completed, murals will fill every panel of a three-block stretch on Water Street.

Muralist Robert Dafford and several assistants from Dafford Murals will working to complete the mural over the next several weeks. They will get help from the Paducah School of Art and Design, where Dafford has been teaching a 12-day murals master workshop.

KENTUCKY PEDIATRICIAN ARRESTED IN ALLEGED MURDER FOR HIRE PLOT TO HAVE HITMAN KILL EX-HUSBAND

KENTUCKY MOM WHO RESISTED SCHOOL MASK MANDATE SAY'S SHE WAS ‘FIGHTING FOR HER CHILD’

While most of the existing murals fill a single panel each, the new mural will be spread across 10 panels resembling a historical railroad map with Paducah represented as a bull’s-eye in the middle panel.