Kentucky mural project which began in 1996 to be completed

KY's Paducah's floodwall to be completed with new 10-panel mural

Associated Press
A new 10-panel mural is being added to a Kentucky project that began in 1996 to ornament Paducah's floodwall with portraits of the area's history.

The new mural will depict trains traveling from New Orleans to Chicago and highlight Paducah’s importance in railroad transit, the Paducah Sun reported. Once it is completed, murals will fill every panel of a three-block stretch on Water Street.

Muralist Robert Dafford and several assistants from Dafford Murals will working to complete the mural over the next several weeks. They will get help from the Paducah School of Art and Design, where Dafford has been teaching a 12-day murals master workshop.

Paducah's floodwall is a mural in Kentucky which will finally be finished after it was started in 1996.

Paducah's floodwall is a mural in Kentucky which will finally be finished after it was started in 1996. (Josh Noel/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

While most of the existing murals fill a single panel each, the new mural will be spread across 10 panels resembling a historical railroad map with Paducah represented as a bull’s-eye in the middle panel.

