Kentucky men charm Facebook users with 'Dudeoir' friendship photo shoot

Everything’s better with a friend.

Two men in Kentucky have made a splash with a lighthearted photo shoot celebrating their friendship, in a hilarious series that’s charmed Facebook users.

Skyler Ipock and Aaron Brothers of Hopkins County work together in local coal mines and have been friends for years, WDKQ reports.

The pals were recently inspired to bring a little levity to social media and contacted their friend Cecily Pierson, who runs an eponymous photography business, in hopes that she could bring their vision to life.

Pierson agreed, and the jokesters recently went all-out for a hilarious “Dudeoir” poolside portrait session.

As seen in a now-viral Facebook post, the funny friends rocked cutoff overalls, socks and Crocs as they drank beer, horsed around and swam in the water.

“Saturdays are for the boys,” photographer Pierson said of the hysterical pictures, which have since amused users with over 740 likes and over 450 shares.

“They may or may not have left the session completely intoxicated, but it was an absolute blast,” the photographer said of the legendary photo shoot. “Our faces hurt from laughing so hard.”

