Kentucky men charm Facebook users with 'Dudeoir' friendship photo shoot

'Our faces hurt from laughing so hard,' the photographer said

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Everything’s better with a friend.

Two men in Kentucky have made a splash with a lighthearted photo shoot celebrating their friendship, in a hilarious series that’s charmed Facebook users.

Skyler Ipock and Aaron Brothers of Hopkins County have been friends for years, and recently celebrated their friendship with a poolside photo shoot.  

Skyler Ipock and Aaron Brothers of Hopkins County have been friends for years, and recently celebrated their friendship with a poolside photo shoot.   (Cecily Pierson Photography)

Skyler Ipock and Aaron Brothers of Hopkins County work together in local coal mines and have been friends for years, WDKQ reports.

The Kentucky men made a splash with the lighthearted portrait session.

The Kentucky men made a splash with the lighthearted portrait session. (Cecily Pierson Photography)

The pals were recently inspired to bring a little levity to social media and contacted their friend Cecily Pierson, who runs an eponymous photography business, in hopes that she could bring their vision to life.

The jokesters recently went all-out for a hilarious “Dudeoir” poolside portrait session.

The jokesters recently went all-out for a hilarious “Dudeoir” poolside portrait session. (Cecily Pierson Photography)

Pierson agreed, and the jokesters recently went all-out for a hilarious “Dudeoir” poolside portrait session.

The funny friends rocked cutoff overalls, socks and Crocs as they drank beer, horsed around and swam in the water.

The funny friends rocked cutoff overalls, socks and Crocs as they drank beer, horsed around and swam in the water. (Cecily Pierson Photography)

As seen in a now-viral Facebook post, the funny friends rocked cutoff overalls, socks and Crocs as they drank beer, horsed around and swam in the water.

"It was an absolute blast,” the photographer said of the legendary photo shoot.

"It was an absolute blast,” the photographer said of the legendary photo shoot. (Cecily Pierson Photography)

“Saturdays are for the boys,” photographer Pierson said of the hysterical pictures, which have since amused users with over 740 likes and over 450 shares.

“They may or may not have left the session completely intoxicated, but it was an absolute blast,” the photographer said of the legendary photo shoot. “Our faces hurt from laughing so hard.”

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.

