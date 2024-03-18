Keep porch pirates from stealing your packages with these home security systems

"Porch pirates" stole 119 million packages across the country in 2023, according to the latest Capital One shopping research.

While doorbell cameras may seem like a good way to catch these thieves in the act, they may be be lulling homeowners into a false sense of security — 38% of victims believe their doorbell cameras did not deter thieves , the research found.

"Basic doorbell systems and basic security systems are just not cutting it anymore," according to Skip Bedell, a licensed home improvement contractor on Long Island, New York .

Bedell joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to showcase the latest camera and security systems to help deter criminals.

One recommended solution is Deep Sentinel, which Bedell described as the "highest-tech security camera system on the market."

The wireless camera system, which runs on a rechargeable battery, can be mounted anywhere — on a tree, on a fence or even on the side of the house.

The main feature of the Deep Sentinel is that it has a 24/7 security guard built into it, Bedell said.

"The key is to get a perimeter around your property," he said. "If someone approaches your property, they are greeted with a live 24/7 security guard, so you never have to turn this on."

While some security cameras or doorbell cameras might send an alert to your phone, the Deep Sentinel is linked to an actual live person monitoring the property. If someone approaches, the live "security guard" speaks directly to them.

Bedell shared one example where the monitoring person might say, "You in the black jacket! Drop the package. This is Sentinel Security. Your image is being recorded and the police are being notified."

At the same time, an alarm goes off and alerts police to respond.

"They tell police that it’s an active situation, so they get the fastest available response," Bedell said.

Another solution Bedell highlighted was the Box Gobbler by MB Sentinel, which is 100% made in USA. It’s a locked drop box where delivery services can leave packages and mail in a secure way.

"You give the Amazon, FedEx or UPS person the code when setting up delivery, then they put in the code and open the door and put it in," he said.

The Box Gobbler is available in a flush-mount design that can be mounted into the side of the house or garage. It also comes in a freestanding version that can be placed on a porch, at the end of the driveway, or at the end of the road for a rural property.

"Now you have a safe for your packages — they’re off the porch," Bedell said.

"Think about the thieves trolling around the neighborhood — they’re like sharks," he said. "When they see that pile of packages, it’s luring them to the porch."

And once they’re on the porch, he warned, they are more likely to look around, ring the doorbell, realize no one is home and potentially try to break in.

"The main thing is we want to keep the packages off your porch, because that’s going to bring the criminals to your door," Bedell said.

The 10 states with the most porch thefts, according to Forbes data, are New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Delaware, Iowa, Colorado, Kansas, Washington, Oregon, Minnesota and Missouri.