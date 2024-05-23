Kangaroos on the loose in Texas as police respond to amusing call

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A police department in Texas had quite a surprising call last week: Kangaroos were on the loose.

"On Sunday morning, officers were sent to a report of a KANGAROO hopping down Fuller Springs Drive," the Lufkin Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on May 22. Lufkin is a small city in eastern Texas.

The department also attached a video from the police cruiser responding to the call, along with the audio of the 911 call reporting the kangaroo sighting.

A bewildered man can be heard saying, "Ma'am, I don't know who I need to call," noting that he could not find a number for animal control that was currently open.

"I'm right here on Fuller Springs Drive … and there's a kangaroo come up the road and crossed right here," he said.

The dispatcher, confused, asks the man if the kangaroo "looked like it might belong there."

The man added that his wife initially thought the kangaroo was a dog, and laughter can be heard on the call.

"We're on our way to go eat breakfast, and I look, and I'm like, ‘That’s a freaking kangaroo!' and it just starts hopping, coming down the road," said the caller.

A kangaroo can be clearly seen crossing the road in front of the police cruiser in the video.

The kangaroo was returned safely to his residence, the Lufkin Police Department wrote at the end of the video.

A representative from the Lufkin Police Department told Fox News Digital that there were actually two kangaroos that had gotten loose that day — and that both were OK.

She thanked those who reached out about the animals' brief escape.

"We are grateful the kangaroos made it home safely. It was a call no one could have ever predicted, proving once again that life is stranger than fiction," the representative wrote in an email.

Shelby Lowery, the kangaroos' owner, confirmed in a Facebook post that her kangaroos were safe at home, and thanked those who reached out about their brief escape.

"Red and Hopper are doing great!!" wrote Lowery in a Facebook post on May 20.

She said their escape was "by far my worst nightmare" and that she was afraid the kangaroos were hurt, killed or had injured someone.

"There were so many scenarios running through my mind. But thank goodness after assessing the situation, getting a headcount of all of our Roos we were only missing our two males," she wrote, adding that she "love(s) my kangaroos and I am so happy to have them back safe, and doing well."

"My husband and I can relax now but will also be DOUBLE-CHECKING our gate locks from here on out," she said.

The video of the call was viewed on Facebook more than 60,000 times in less than a day, with many people commenting about the strange situation.

The Lufkin Police Department also posted a new logo on its Facebook page — now featuring a small kangaroo.

"This is the BEST police call for LPD that I've ever seen! Such a great response and ending for Kangaroo Jack! Love it," said one Facebook user.

"The fact she asked if the kangaroo belonged there is what killed me," said another Facebook user, adding, "Ma'am this is Lufkin, Texas. I don't think it belongs there."

While kangaroos are indigenous to Australia and New Guinea, Texas is one of a handful of states where it is legal to keep one as a pet, said the magazine Texas Monthly.

Texas has a similar climate to Australia, meaning that the pet kangaroos have adapted quite well to their new surroundings, said the magazine.

Fox News Digital reached out to Lowery, the kangaroos' owner, for additional comment about her kangaroos.

