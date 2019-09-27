Justin Bieber asks Instagram fans to choose his wedding tuxdeo

Groom-to-be Justin Bieber recently turned to the masses, jokingly asking for advice in “choosing” the perfect tuxedo to wear to his upcoming second wedding to wife Hailey Bieber, which is rumored to take place within in the next few days.

“Help me choose a tux for my wedding,” Bieber asked his 119 million Instagram followers in a two-part post shared on Thursday. The 25-year-old musician presented five over-the-top suiting options for the big day, which included pale pink, rainbow-striped and a short-sleeved, short-short options, in addition to banana-printed and red liquid-splattered attire.

His bride-to-be, meanwhile, is allegedly taking a relatively laid back approach--for now--to the festivities, wearing what Glamour identified as a $57 white midi dress to her bachelorette party in Los Angeles earlier this week.

All subtle fashion statements aside, TMZ reports that the Biebers will wed at some point this weekend in South Carolina, and have rented out much of the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton for the occasion.

Guests currently staying at the luxury resort reportedly weren’t too happy to learn on Wednesday that they will not be allowed to use "the spa, a pool and a fancy restaurant" for 48 hours from noon on Sept. 30 to noon on Oct. 1 while wedding guests for the Bieber bash have free roam of the facilities, according to TMZ.

The upcoming party for Bieber and his model wife, 22, comes one year after the couple first legally, quietly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse.

The second wedding is rumored to be a traditional, religious affair reflecting the couple’s Christian faith.

