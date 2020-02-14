Ivanka Trump debuts new hair color

Blondes have more fun!

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump debuted a new look on Wednesday morning with chunky blonde highlights in her already golden hair.

The president's oldest daughter unveiled the new ‘do at a State Department anniversary event in Washington, D.C. for the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative she spearheaded last year.

Looking ahead, style blog Who What Wear predicts that chunky highlights popularized in the 90s will make a comeback in 2020. Unlike the dramatic, high-contrast highlights of days past, however, the new take on the trend will reportedly incorporate balayage and face-framing coloring techniques.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that Trump switched up her look. In September 2019, the White House senior adviser made headlines when she lobbed off her long locks into a trendy bob, debuting the new hairstyle while visiting Colombia to advocate for female entrepreneurs.

At the Wednesday W-GDP event, Trump revealed that a bipartisan pair of senators are working for the global women’s initiative to be written into law. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., will take on the effort.

The proposed legislation would establish an Office of Women’s Empowerment at the State Department and make the economic empowerment of women across the globe a mainstay in U.S. foreign policy, beyond her father’s administration.

The first daughter called the legislation a “long overdue goal.”

In February of last year, the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (W-GDP) aimed to “help 50 million women in developing countries realize their economic potential by 2025,” according to an op-ed she penned for The Wall Street Journal.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.