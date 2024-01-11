Discovering Iowa's unique charms and vibrant landscapes

Iowa, located in the heart of the Midwest, is a state with a wealth of history, culture and natural beauty.

Whether you're exploring vibrant cities, immersing yourself in cultural experiences, or enjoying the calmness of the countryside, Iowa is a well-rounded destination for travelers seeking a memorable and authentic Midwest experience.

So, pack your bags and let the adventure unfold in the heartland of America.

Travel to Des Moines Celebrate the State Fair Enjoy the Amana Colonies See the Effigy Mounds National Monument Visit Iowa City Relish the culinary experiences Visit the bridges of Madison County Check out Maquoketa Caves State Park

IOWA STATE FAIR DECLARES BEEFY, CHEESY WRAP AS 'BEST NEW FOOD' OFFERING OF 2019

1. Travel to Des Moines

Begin your journey in Des Moines, the capital city known for its lively arts scene, diverse dining experiences and friendly locals. Visitors can explore the Pappajohn Sculpture Park or stroll along the Des Moines Riverwalk, and don't miss the chance to visit the historic East Village, home to unique boutiques and cozy cafes.

The city also hosts important political events, including the Iowa caucuses, which are the first major electoral event in the U.S. presidential nominating process.

2. Celebrate the State Fair

The Iowa State Fair is one of the largest and most renowned state fairs in the United States. Held annually in Des Moines, the state capital, it typically takes place in August, running for 11 days.

The Iowa State Fair is a celebration of the state's agricultural heritage, featuring a diverse range of attractions, entertainment, competitions, and, notably, an array of unique and indulgent foods.

3. Enjoy the Amana Colonies

Go back in time with a visit to the Amana Colonies, a group of seven German Pietist villages founded in the 19th century. Individuals can marvel at the historic architecture, while savoring the flavors of traditional German cuisine, and appreciating handmade antiques in the local stores.

BEST FOODS AT THIS YEAR’S IOWA STATE FAIR

4. See the Effigy Mounds National Monument

For nature enthusiasts, a visit to Effigy Mounds National Monument is a must. Located along the Mississippi River and established in 1949, the monument preserves a significant collection of prehistoric Native American mounds, including effigy mounds shaped like animals and conical burial mounds.

Visitors can hike through the scenic trails, immersing themselves in the spiritual significance of these ancient earthworks.

5. Visit Iowa City

Home to the University of Iowa, Iowa City boasts a lively cultural scene.

There is an array of activities available to visitors, such as a trip to the Old Capitol Building, catching a performance at the Englert Theatre, and exploring the pedestrian-friendly downtown area filled with bookstores, galleries and diverse dining options.

6. Relish the culinary experiences

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Iowa's culinary landscape is deeply rooted in its agricultural heritage and Midwestern traditions.

Given its status as a major producer of corn and soybeans, these crops feature prominently in the state's cuisine.

Visitors can indulge in farm-to-table dining in Cedar Rapids or savor award-winning pork tenderloins in the local diners, and don't forget to try the famous Maid-Rite sandwiches, a classic Iowa loose-meat delicacy.

7. Visit the bridges of Madison County

Made famous by the novel and film, the bridges of Madison County offer a picturesque setting for a day trip.

Visit the covered bridges, take a scenic drive through the rolling hills, and embrace the romantic charm of this iconic Iowa destination.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The novel gained widespread popularity and was later adapted into a film in 1995, starring Meryl Streep as Francesca Johnson and Clint Eastwood as Robert Kincaid. The picturesque covered bridges of Madison County play a significant role in the story, adding to the romantic and nostalgic atmosphere.

The book and the film explore themes of love, choices and the impact of fleeting moments on the course of one's life.

8. Check out Maquoketa Caves State Park

Adventure seekers will appreciate the natural wonders of Maquoketa Caves State Park. Hike through lush trails and explore the intricate cave systems. The park offers a unique opportunity for spelunking and birdwatching, providing an immersive experience for nature lovers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For those seeking an even more immersive experience, Maquoketa Caves State Park provides camping facilities, ranging from modern campsites to more primitive options.