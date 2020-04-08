Instagram users are wearing pillows as dresses in quarantine 'challenge'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

If you’ve been looking like you just rolled out of bed while self-isolating, it’s time to embrace it.

For those sticking closer to home during the global coronavirus pandemic, toss your comfy clothes aside and say hello to the latest fashion fad trending on social media – the so-called “quarantine pillow challenge.”

ANNA WINTOUR SPORTS FACE MASK ON INSTAGRAM, REVEALS WHAT SHE'S 'GRATEFUL' FOR DURING PANDEMIC

In recent days, the #QuarantinePillowChallenge has gained steam on Instagram, with dozens of users styling large sleeping pillows like makeshift dresses and securing them with a belt. Sleepwear’s stardom has arguably never burned so bright – while the sun is still shining. According to Instagram, the pillow challenge appears to be quite popular in Russia.

Fashionistas have shared dozens of photos of their homemade spins on the pillow challenge, some accessorizing with sleep masks, handbags, heels and even pets – making the craze look surprisingly chic

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Stuck in between not wanting to get out of bed and wanting to look cute,” one user joked.

"Laundry day" another agreed.

If you’re battling boredom while self-isolating during the ongoing outbreak and would prefer to leave your pillows in the bedroom, here’s some other thoughtful ways to avoid going stir crazy at home.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE