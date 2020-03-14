Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
How to avoid going stir crazy at home during coronavirus

By Nick Givas | Fox News
With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), many people have been forced to work from home and are choosing to keep their social interactions to a minimum. Here are some tips on how to stay sane in the time of coronavirus.

  • Make the social hiatus a positive by rediscovering books. There are fewer things more powerful than the written word. 
  • It can be a spiritual or self-help book, the autobiography of someone you admire, or a fictional story you can get lost in.

  • If reading isn't your thing, there's always TV. 
  • With an unprecedented amount of content available on streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Amazon Prime, you can gather with your family, roommates or significant other and binge one of your favorite shows, or watch a classic movie to help pass the time. 
  • You can also fire up your video game consul to take the place of professional sports, while most leagues remain on hiatus. 

  • The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advises people to be mindful of their physical health during this time. 
  • Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate.
  • Try to eat healthily. Prepare well-balanced meals and exercise regularly.
  • Just 30 minutes a day of exercise can reduce stress and boost your mood, according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). 

Help on the way to alleviate 'bottleneck' of coronavirus testing kits in USVideo

  • Practicing some form of meditation or deep breathing exercises can help lower your heart rate and center your thoughts. 
  • Unplug from the Internet and your phone away for a few hours a day. By turning away from possible stress triggers, we can shield ourselves from unwanted anxiety. 
  • The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends taking breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including social media. 
  • Make time to unwind away from technology.  

  • Having a balanced sleep schedule gives the body a mental and physical boost. 
  • Dr. Manny Alvarez called sleep "the most important natural stress reducer."
  • The CDC recommended getting plenty of sleep and stressed the importance of abstaining from drugs and alcohol. 
Nick Givas is a reporter with Fox News. You can find him on Twitter at @NGivasDC.