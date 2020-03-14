How to avoid going stir crazy at home during coronavirus
With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), many people have been forced to work from home and are choosing to keep their social interactions to a minimum. Here are some tips on how to stay sane in the time of coronavirus.
Reading:
- Make the social hiatus a positive by rediscovering books. There are fewer things more powerful than the written word.
- It can be a spiritual or self-help book, the autobiography of someone you admire, or a fictional story you can get lost in.
Binging/Video Games:
- If reading isn't your thing, there's always TV.
- With an unprecedented amount of content available on streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Amazon Prime, you can gather with your family, roommates or significant other and binge one of your favorite shows, or watch a classic movie to help pass the time.
- You can also fire up your video game consul to take the place of professional sports, while most leagues remain on hiatus.
Exercise/Stretch/Diet:
- The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advises people to be mindful of their physical health during this time.
- Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate.
- Try to eat healthily. Prepare well-balanced meals and exercise regularly.
- Just 30 minutes a day of exercise can reduce stress and boost your mood, according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).
Meditation/Technology disconnect:
- Practicing some form of meditation or deep breathing exercises can help lower your heart rate and center your thoughts.
- Unplug from the Internet and your phone away for a few hours a day. By turning away from possible stress triggers, we can shield ourselves from unwanted anxiety.
- The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends taking breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including social media.
- Make time to unwind away from technology.
Catch up on sleep:
- Having a balanced sleep schedule gives the body a mental and physical boost.
- Dr. Manny Alvarez called sleep "the most important natural stress reducer."
- The CDC recommended getting plenty of sleep and stressed the importance of abstaining from drugs and alcohol.