Anna Wintour sports face mask on Instagram, reveals what she's 'grateful' for during pandemic

Personal protective equipment, but make it fashion.

Anna Wintour is urging fashionistas to seriously heed guidance from health officials during the global coronavirus pandemic, leading by example by wearing a must-have face mask in a new photo shared to Instagram.

The longtime editor-in-chief of American Vogue emphasized the importance of appropriately covering one’s face in public during the worldwide fight against COVID-19 in an image posted to the photo-sharing app on Monday. Naturally, Wintour completed the look with her signature shades and bob haircut.

“I hope that you’ve discovered what it feels like to wear a face mask when you go out. As we are learning from health officials, this is one of the most important steps we can take to slow the spread of this virus. If you don’t have a mask, a simple fabric covering will do,” the 70-year-old editor wrote in an essay on the glossy’s website. “Please follow this new guideline; it couldn’t be more important.”

In the piece, Wintour also revealed what she’s grateful for during the darkness of the ongoing outbreak.

“I think of the simple pleasures we once took for granted—like going to the theater, dinner with friends, coming into the office—and they seem to me like impossible luxuries. It’s true that this is a time of anxiety and sadness, and that there is more of both to come, but I also believe it’s a time of gratitude,” she continued, expressing thanks for being able to connect with friends and loved ones through technology.

“I’ve been struck, again and again, at how open and unguarded everyone is, how grateful we are to talk. Isolation is a reminder that we need one another.”

Last month, Wintour announced that the Met Gala, known as "fashion's biggest night out," had been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Traditionally held each year on the first Monday in May, the gala raises money for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Exhibit and opens the institute's spring exhibition, which will also be delayed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.