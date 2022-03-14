This inflatable Irish pub is a party venue that brings the traditional bar home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You can bring the magic of an Irish pub home with an inflatable bar that can be set up in your backyard.

It can be done with The PaddyWagon Inflatable Pub, a 30-foot-by-30-foot entertainment structure that can fit up to 80 people at a time.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY: THE HISTORY BEHIND THE HOLIDAY IN THE UNITED STATES

The inflatable mobile bar, which was created by The Paddy Wagon Pub, is designed to look like a traditional Irish pub and features a printed brick and gabled roof exterior with windows and chimneys. Inside the pub, guests are treated to faux fireplaces and lighting fixtures and real spaces for dining, drinking and merriment.

Food and drinks can be served on the pub’s wooden bar and decorative barrels. Elaborate party planners can arrange additional furniture and décor depending on how they want to stage their inflatable pub.

The PaddyWagon Pub offers a list of party planning services to go along with its inflatable bars, including custom beverage menu design and catering with traditional Irish food and drinks, and entertainment options that range from personal DJs, live musicians, dancers, a pour-your-own-pint station and arranged interactions with Irish wolfhounds.

LUCKY CHARMS ICE CREAM COMING BACK FOR ST. PATRICK'S DAY, COLDSTONE CREAMERY ANNOUNCES

Staff that’s provided by The PaddyWagon Pub are Servsafe- and TIPS-certified, according to the company’s website.

The company says its inflatable pub can work for corporate events and private or public gatherings, including weddings, birthdays, holidays, graduations and street fairs.

Its website also says PaddyWagon Pub "offer a variety of packages to suit your budget and party needs" and advises customers to reach out about pricing.

MCDONALD'S SHAMROCK SHAKE AND OREO SHAMROCK MCFLURRY RETURN FOR 52ND 'SHAMROCK SZN'

Fox News Digital reached out to The PaddyWagon Pub for comment.

While PaddyWagon Pub is based in Boston, the company allows party planners to license its inflatable pub throughout the U.S.

The PaddyWagon Pub and inflatable bar were founded by Michael McNamara and Eoghan Cahill, who are from Galway and Meath, Ireland, respectively, according to the Irish Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aspiring inflatable Irish pub owners or renters can find The PaddyWagon Pub and similar inflatable bars from resellers and rental partners on Inflatable.Pub – an online inflatable pub marketplace, which has retail partners in 24 U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Chicago, Jacksonville, Cape Cod and Cleveland.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Internationally, there are inflatable pub rentals available in Ireland, the U.K., Canada, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Czech Republic and Slovakia.