In time for Halloween, owl sits on pumpkin carved with its likeness ahead of the spooky holiday

Halloween is around the corner, and many people are preparing for the holiday by carving pumpkins to display outside or inside their homes.

One owl was proud to sit and pose for a photo on top of a pumpkin carved with one of its own kind.

Sindar is a 10-month-old long-eared owl at the Scottish Owl Centre in the town of Whitburn in West Lothian, Scotland, in the U.K.

The owl, according to SWNS, the British news service, was put next to the carved pumpkin for a photo op by the center's staff — who noted she was "in her element."

A keeper at the Scottish Owl Centre told SWNS that the owl is one of the center's newest additions.

"She’s at that excitable, cheeky phase where everything in the world is fascinating, and she’s learning how to hunt and how to ‘owl’," said the keeper.

The keeper also mentioned that Sindar enjoyed getting to sit on the pumpkin just in time for the upcoming Halloween holiday.

Long-eared owls are described as medium-sized with yellow eyes, white eyebrows, a black beak and buff-colored facial disks, according to the Owl Research Institute.

In North America, they tend to show in roughly half the U.S., from the southern states to New Mexico and up through southern Canada, as the Owl Research Institute stated.

The birds are mostly nocturnal, the institute also noted.

They're active hunters who can fly silently while locating their prey just by hearing.

The Scottish Owl Centre was founded in 2003; it became the first Scottish visitor center dedicated to owls and their conservation, according to the center itself.

Admission to the center costs roughly between $6.50-$10 per person — and a photo of the owl costs about $5.

The center also collaborated with other zoos, such as those in the Netherlands and in Minnesota, to exchange owls as part of a conservation captive breeding program.

