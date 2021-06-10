Idaho dog lost after car accident was found at a sheep farm

A dog from Idaho has been reunited with its family after a frightening car accident.

Tilly, a 2-year-old border collie heeler, went missing on Sunday when a vehicle collision "ejected" the pooch from the rear seat of his family’s car on Idaho State Highway 41, a press release from the Idaho State Police states.

However, Tilly was found two days after the accident at a farm that’s reportedly not far from where the collision occurred in Rathdrum Prairie.

While the Idaho State Police did not disclose the exact location of where Tilly was found, The Spokesman-Review reports the young dog had been hiding out at a sheep farm owned by Tyler, Travis and Zane Potter, which is around 1.5 miles away from where the accident happened.

Tilly’s family, the Oswalds, were only about 10 minutes away by car in the City of Hayden. He was ultimately reunited with his family on Tuesday.

Dog mom Linda Oswald told The Spokesman-Review that she, her family and witnesses had looked for Tilly for around 10 hours after the crash before they returned home.

Oswald did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Her Facebook post requesting assistance in their search was shared more than 3,300 times and has since been updated to say Tilly was found near Meyer Road.

At the Potters’ farm, Tilly was reportedly seen near the sheep. Travis Potter theorized that canine might have been trying to herd the woolly mammals, according to The Spokesman-Review. And the theory might not be far off considering Tilly’s is descended from a border collie and Australian cattle dog (AKA red heeler), both of which are herding dogs.

Upon hearing the news that Tilly was safely returned, several Facebook commenters who had been closely watching the situation returned to voice their relief under Oswald’s original post for help.

"Very happy the Dog and the People were safe," one commenter wrote. "Most People could learn a lesson from the Dog, When you get knocked down brush [yourself] off and get Back To Work."

"I am so glad you got your dog back unharmed," another user shared. "Glad Tilly had fun herding sheep."