Bikini pics in Hurricane Dorian posts? Instagram influencers criticized for tone-deaf 'self-promotion'

Instagram influencers turning to the social media platform to express their concerns for those devastated by Hurricane Dorian have been accused of using the tragedy for self-promotion because of the sexy photos they are posting.

Influencer Tatiele Polyana posted a pic Monday of herself in a small bikini while standing in the clear blue water. The post is tagged “The Bahamas.”

INSTAGRAMMERS HAVE RUINED CALIFORNIA’S SUPER BLOOM

Along with the sexy snap, Polyana captioned the image, ”My heart is in 💔 a few weeks ago I had the opportunity to know this immensity of clear water, truly a PARADISE, how sad my God to see the desperation of the people in the videos, so many houses, cars, hospitals and places all being devastated by this damn hurricane! Let's pray for #Bahamas.”

However, the influencer’s sweet sentiment was quickly called into question by those online, stating the photo was an “odd” choice.

“This is a very odd photo to choose to show your concern for The Bahamas. It honestly seems more like you’re using the hashtag for a tragedy as self promotion,” one person wrote.

“for sure ! #shame,” another seconded.

“How is this picture praying for Bahamas?” one asked.

“Self promotion go away,” another commented.

Polyana was not the only influencer to be accused of tone-deaf posts.

Self-described beauty influencer Natalie Romo faced a similar backlash after posted a picture of herself posing on a rock in a purple bikini and visor next to beautiful clear water in the Bahamas.

“Last week,” the post read, along with the geo-tag Cable Beach – Nassau, Bahamas.

“Using a tragedy for likes on Instagram and an opportunity to post a bikini picture. Classy. So pathetic and insensitive,” a follower commented.

Romo responded with a denial that she was using the photo to get likes.

“This photo was taken at the Bahamas and I love this place and the people," she wrote. "I took this photo last week and I thought I would share. I don’t mean to offend you or anyone what’s happening at the Bahamas is a tragedy im spreading awareness."

“Thank you for spreading awareness through a picture of your self,” the follower sarcastically responded.

Hurricane Dorian has devastated the Bahamas, killing at least five and causing extensive damage to the islands since it touched down Monday.

As the historic hurricane continues to batter the Bahamas and inch closer to the United States, many have turned to social media to express their sorrows and concerns – with the hashtags “bahamas” “HurricaneDorian” and “prayforthebahamas” – to spread awareness of the impact and how to donate.