Hurricane and disaster prep: On 'Fox and Friends,' best tips for preparing for weather events

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on the west coast of Florida in the coming days.

With hurricane season at its peak right now, CyberGuy Kurt Knutsson joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, to discuss and share some of his best tips for staying safe this season.

Back in 2005, Knutsson found himself trapped by Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana — and said he learned a lot from that experience.

One of his tips is to know your exact location, right down to the specific GPS coordinates.

"The most important thing I didn’t know, that I needed to know, was my location — my exact GPS coordinates," he said on the program.

This is important information for first responders, said Knutsson, as street signs and landmarks are sometimes taken out by storms.

Additionally, help might need to br brought in from other counties or even states, making these indicators foreign to out-of-towners.

He said finding your exact coordinates can be done on your smartphone.

Another tip that Knutsson shared was to gather all technology gear and keep it in one place during the storm.

He said keeping the all-important chargers and extra batteries in one bag might help alleviate confusion when people are trying to charge their devices.

Knutsson also recommends keeping the bag itself in one spot during the entire storm.

The CyberGuy shared a tip that really puts technology advances to use in desperate times: lifesaving apps.

He recommended apps such as Fox Weather to track the storm and see if its path might have changed — as well as Zello Walkie Talkie to communicate with others quickly.

"Whether you’re in the path of the storm or not, it’s a great thing to have all of these apps on your phone," he said.