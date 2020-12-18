How to gift wrap presents like a pro: Australian mom shares wrapping hacks

Becoming the envy of all holiday gifts begins with the wrapping.

Fortunately, it apparently doesn’t take much to create a scene-stealing wrap job.

TikTok user and YouTuber Chantel Mila, who shares her "Home Hacks" on the social media platforms, is wowing prospective gift wrappers this season with her impeccable – and easy – techniques for even the most awkwardly shaped packages.

The Melbourne mom of two has covered everything gift wrap to "add a touch of cheer this year" – and her videos have gone viral with nearly 20 million views on her tutorials. And according to the several clips she’s uploaded, all you need is wrapping paper (she seems to exclusively use brown), tape – though she does have a video on how to wrap a gift without tape – and a gift. And maybe some patience, at least the first time.

In her video with the most views, "How to wrap a present like a pro," Mila shows how to wrap elegantly wrap an iPhone – or other boxed gift.

After several people asked the talented homemaker follow-up questions about the quick clip, she posted a longer explainer on her YouTube page. In the extended 2-minute video, Mila walks her viewers through measuring out the wrapping paper and how to precisely fold the edges to create a professional-looking wrapping job.

However, wrapping a box isn’t the only gift Mila tackles. Her other highest-watched video shows how to wrap "irregular shaped gifts." The impressive display shows Mila essentially making a bag, which she tops with a box handle. In the clip, she is wrapping a stuffed animal.

Those who have watched her videos have been impressed with the tips, claiming they plan to try out the "hacks" for themselves.

"So creative," one person wrote.

"Love these ideas," another person wrote.

Meanwhile, several others threw out their own requests for wrapping tips such as how to wrap AirPods, tins of cookies, and "a mug," which the festive mom said she would continue to update on her TikTok page.