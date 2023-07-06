Hot summer safety: How to keep your pets healthy in extreme temperatures this season

Much of the country has been experiencing extreme heat and humidity this summer — and it's not limited to the U.S.

Climatologists said the world experienced its warmest average temperature in recorded history during the first week of July, Fox Weather noted.

On July 3, the average global temperature record was broken with 62.39 degrees Fahrenheit average recorded, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

As the heat continues to affect millions of people around the world, many are asking how they should be protecting their animals as well.

Dr. Lindsay Butzer, a veterinarian from Boca Raton, Florida, shared with Fox News Digital her best tips for keeping pets safe through the summer heat.

The 32-year-old PetMeds partner said the No. 1 tip for keeping your animals safe from the extreme heat is to make sure they're kept mostly indoors.

"If it’s above 75 degrees and up to 95–100 degrees, you want your pet to live mostly indoors with cool AC," she said.

"In South Florida, we see about three to five cases of heat stroke every summer — in some cases, the pets [are brought] in dead and overheated," something she said can be a result of pet owners leaving an animal outside.

Simply bringing a pet indoors, she said, can make a world of difference.

The Clint Moore Animal Hospital veterinarian has over 161,000 followers on TikTok and is known for sharing pet tips and tricks for animal owners.

She also recommended ensuring that your pet has plenty of cold water readily available.

"Provide your pet with plenty of fresh, cool water to have during the hot summer months," she said.

Although keeping your pet on a regular exercise routine may be important, Butzer recommended walking a dog early in the morning or later in the evening, when temperatures are not peaking.

"Only plan to be at the beach or park for 30 minutes if temperatures are higher than 78–80 degrees outside," she said.

Extended heat exposure can also cause dogs to get bad skin and hot spots from irritation — something she said is important to be aware of as well.

"The heat can also cause dogs to develop colitis or diarrhea simply from getting overheated," she noted.

Butzer said the best tip of all is to simply use common sense.

"If it’s hot for you, it’s even hotter for your pet wearing a fur coat," she said.