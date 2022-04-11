Holy Week has just begun: Here's why it matters to Christians

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Holy Week, celebrated by Christians around the world, is this week — leading up to Easter Sunday on April 17, 2022.

Holy Week 2022 began on Sunday, April 10, with Palm Sunday.

It will conclude on Holy Saturday, April 16, before Easter Sunday.

The season of Lent (which began on Ash Wednesday) marks a 40-day spiritual pilgrimage for today’s faithful — symbolized by receiving ashes on the forehead on Ash Wednesday.

Lent ends on the evening of Maundy Thursday or on Holy Saturday during Holy Week.

Here's a quick breakdown and explanation of Holy Week.

Palm Sunday: April 10

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, Christians commemorated Palm Sunday, also called Passion Sunday, which honors Jesus' arrival into Jerusalem prior to his crucifixion.

As described in the Bible, palm leaves and clothes were laid in his path as Jesus rode on a donkey.

The solemn entrance of the Lord was a "fulfillment of ancient prophecy" and a "declaration that Christ was the long-awaited anointed savior," Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land, South Carolina, and adjunct professor at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina, shared with Fox News Digital.

Fr. Kirby said Jesus was greeted with the chants, "Hosanna in the highest," and "Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord."

Maundy Thursday: April 14

Maundy Thursday, also called Holy Thursday, is the observance of the Last Supper, when Jesus spoke of communion.

Some churches hold a special service.

Good Friday: April 15

Good Friday marks the day that Jesus died on the cross.

Many observe it as a somber day to fast.

While Holy Week is largely celebrated by Christians, many non-Christians participate as well, whether by attending a service, taking part in Easter egg hunts or joining in family dinners.

