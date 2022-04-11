Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Faith
Published

Holy Week has just begun: Here's why it matters to Christians

Holy Week, celebrated by Christians worldwide, began on Palm Sunday

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Timothy Cardinal Dolan shares his message of hope for Holy Week Video

Timothy Cardinal Dolan shares his message of hope for Holy Week

Archbishop of New York on finding peace and faith in troubled times.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Holy Week, celebrated by Christians around the world, is this week — leading up to Easter Sunday on April 17, 2022.

PALM SUNDAY, START OF HOLY WEEK FOR CHRISTIANS

Holy Week 2022 began on Sunday, April 10, with Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday began this year on Sunday, April 10, 2022. 

Palm Sunday began this year on Sunday, April 10, 2022.  (iStock)

It will conclude on Holy Saturday, April 16, before Easter Sunday.

UNUSUAL HOLY WEEK TRADITIONS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

The season of Lent (which began on Ash Wednesday) marks a 40-day spiritual pilgrimage for today’s faithful — symbolized by receiving ashes on the forehead on Ash Wednesday. 

Lent ends on the evening of Maundy Thursday or on Holy Saturday during Holy Week.

Here's a quick breakdown and explanation of Holy Week.

Palm Sunday: April 10 

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, Christians commemorated Palm Sunday, also called Passion Sunday, which honors Jesus' arrival into Jerusalem prior to his crucifixion. 

On Palm Sunday, Christians remember the arrival of Jesus in Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion on Good Friday and then his resurrection. 

On Palm Sunday, Christians remember the arrival of Jesus in Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion on Good Friday and then his resurrection. 

As described in the Bible, palm leaves and clothes were laid in his path as Jesus rode on a donkey.

The solemn entrance of the Lord was a "fulfillment of ancient prophecy" and a "declaration that Christ was the long-awaited anointed savior," Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land, South Carolina, and adjunct professor at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina, shared with Fox News Digital. 

Fr. Kirby said Jesus was greeted with the chants, "Hosanna in the highest," and "Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord." 

Maundy Thursday: April 14

Maundy Thursday, also called Holy Thursday, is the observance of the Last Supper, when Jesus spoke of communion. 

Some churches hold a special service.

Vienna: A mosaic of the Last Supper of Jesus by Giacomo Raffaelli from the year 1816, as a copy of Leonardo da Vinci's work. 

Vienna: A mosaic of the Last Supper of Jesus by Giacomo Raffaelli from the year 1816, as a copy of Leonardo da Vinci's work.  (iStock)

Good Friday: April 15

Good Friday marks the day that Jesus died on the cross. 

Many observe it as a somber day to fast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Holy Week is largely celebrated by Christians, many non-Christians participate as well, whether by attending a service, taking part in Easter egg hunts or joining in family dinners.

Caleb Parke and Deirdre Reilly contributed reporting to this article. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.
FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus