Heart-pounding video shows bear chase dog, then Minnesota woman in driveway: 'Lunged at me'

A Minnesota woman didn’t think twice when a bear began chasing her dog, Zeus, down her driveway, instinctively running after the beast and her dog.

The heart-pounding moments, caught on her home surveillance video, then showed Bailey Jacobson screaming and running back toward her Maple Grove home after the bear "lunged" toward her.

"Obviously, I was petrified," Jacobson told FOX 9 of the pair stumbling upon three bears rummaging through her trash outside her home earlier this month.

After she screamed, two smaller bears ran back into the woods, but the larger one chased Zeus down the road.

"I'm glad Zeus made the decision to go run," Jacobson, who can be seen chasing after both of them in the video, told the station.

Jacobson posted the video on her social media, writing, "Not even a bear could stop me from trying to save my dog." She added. "Shoutout to my @oofos shoes that didn’t fall off while running from a bear."

Jacobson told the station that Zeus outran the bear when the pooch turned a corner, and that’s when the predator gave her chase.

"It definitely kind of lunged at me, and I was like probably 35 to 40 feet from the bear, and I was like ‘Well, I gotta run too, I guess,’ so it was definitely a dual-headed thing where Zeus was running, and I was running."

Neither Jacobson, Zeus nor any of the bears were hurt.