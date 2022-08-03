Hamburger, hot dog candy corn highlight new Tailgate mix from confection maker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The flavors of football are now found in America's most divisive tri-colored confection.

The new Brach's Tailgate Candy Corn mix features five flavors: hot dog, hamburger, popcorn, fruit punch and vanilla ice cream.

"The Tailgate Candy Corn flavor profile lends itself to an early-fall time frame, perfect for football season," Brach's writes, as reported by Food & Wine.

Candy corn is controversial even in the best of circumstances.

A 2019 survey named candy corn the worst Halloween candy; one group of consumers even launched a petition to stop the sale of all candy corn.

So social media reaction to new Tailgate Candy Corn has been swift and strong.

"Fire the person at Brach’s that thought this is a good idea!" raged @ImTHAboss on Twitter.

"I guess if they're gonna ruin a candy, I'm glad it was candy corn, rather than something I love," proclaimed @Krud.

Brach's is the world's leader producer of candy corn, but 85 percent of its business comes around Halloween, the Illinois-based company told Fox Business in 2019.

The company in recent years has released a series of new products to move sales and make candy corn more appealing throughout the year.

Brach's introduced Turkey Dinner Candy Corn in 2020 included roasted turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce flavors.

Taco Truck Candy Corn came out earlier this year with margarita, churro and beef taco flavors, among others.

"Brach's, America's #1 candy corn brand, has a long legacy of creating shared moments of celebration for families and friends," Ferrara Candy, Brach's parent company, said in a statement as reported by Food & Wine.

"We're always working on innovations that will take our fans on delicious flavor journeys, and we can't wait to show you what's next!"

Brach's Tailgate Candy Corn is being sold exclusively by Walgreens in stores nationwide and online.

Brach’s told Fox Business in 2019 that it sells 7 billion pieces of candy corn each year — and claims $73 million in sales just around Halloween.