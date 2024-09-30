15 spooky Halloween finds on sale this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Halloween is almost here! Start preparing now during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. You’ll find decorations, costumes and everyday clothing at a great price. Make every aspect of your life into a spooky celebration, from your wardrobe to your home and your front yard.

Let your imagination run wild this Halloween season and make it an unforgettable one with Big Deal Days sales.

To take advantage of all the Prime Big Deal Days deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Costumes

Decoration

Clothing

Original price: $79.95

When in doubt, a skeleton costume is a classic option that’s easy to pull together. This skeleton onesie makes the perfect cozy costume for adults and kids alike. You can choose from white, gold, silver and iridescent bones to personalize your costume.

Original price: $52.99

This black bat dress costume is spooky and adorable all in one. It’s also a comfortable costume you could wear after Halloween, too. Plus, reviews cite the costume's warmth as one of the best features.

Original price: $39.90

Do you prefer cute Halloween costumes over scary? An Axolotl costume is about as adorable as you can get. It’s a onesie, so you’ll be plenty comfortable at a Halloween party, out trick-or-treating or just hanging out around the house.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO DIY YOUR KIDS' HALLOWEEN COSTUMES THIS YEAR

Original price: $69.99

Plague doctor costumes became popular during the height of COVID, but they’re still just as scary today, making this a great costume for Halloween enthusiasts. With the costume, you get everything you need to dress up, including the black clock, mask, hat, gloves and more.

Original price: $47.99

Anyone who is terrified of the Jaws movies will appreciate a truly terrifying shark costume. Although this one is a cozy onesie, it still provides the thought of a scary shark.

Original price: $19.99

Purple Halloween string lights help brighten up any areas outside or inside your home. You get 200 feet of lights that give off a true Halloween vibe.

10 PIECES TO DECORATE YOUR LIVING SPACE FOR HALLOWEEN

Original price: $23.99

Add some spookiness to the outside of your home with these green eyeball firefly lights. You get 16 lights you can line your driveway or front yard with to give off an eerie glow.

Original price: $7.99

Want low-key decorations that are easy to put up and take down? Decorate your windows with these paper bat decorations. You get 120 bats, so you can put them up all over your home, turning your house into a spooky bat cave.

Original price: $59.99

Turn your house into Hogwarts with some floating candles you can turn on with the included wand. The 20-pack of candles comes with plenty of fishing line that’s translucent so you can hang them easily from the ceiling.

Original price: $22.99

A set of Halloween yard signs with phrases like "beware," "enter if you dare," and "keep out" add the Halloween spirit to your front yard. The stakes come with the plastic signs, so you can easily put them in the ground, and reuse them year after year.

Original price: $19.98

Celebrate Halloween all month with a spooky wardrobe. Start with Halloween leggings. These leggings have zigzag, black and orange stripes that add some fun to any outfit.

Original price: $26.99

After a long night of trick-or-treating, your kids can relax and pig out on candy with their festive Halloween pajamas. You can select from a long list of different patterns and color combos to customize the pajamas to your kids’ styles.

Original price: $35.99

Keep things simple but still festive with a pair of orange fleece sweatpants. They’re on the baggier side, making them a comfortable option for cold fall nights.

Original price: $26.99

Prefer not to dress up in a costume, but still want to celebrate Halloween? This Halloween cardigan has everything you need to be stylish but still festive. It has pumpkins, witch hats, bats and more.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $34.99

You can wear this Halloween button-up to work, out to dinner or just around the house and celebrate your love for the spooky season. You can choose shirt patterns like jack-o-lanterns, ghosts or black cats.