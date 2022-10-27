Halloween haunted house production costs on the rise, creator blames inflation

Inflation is hitting Americans in every direction — at the grocery store, the gas pump and even with Halloween goods.

With the spooky holiday just days away, the topic of inflation has given rise to a last-minute rush for holiday finds.

Haunted houses are one of the Halloween holiday festivities that have also seen a rise in costs this year, specifically production costs.

Chris Birkett is the creator of Haunted Graveyard Arizona and spoke with Todd Piro on "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday about how inflation has affected his Halloween haunted house business.

"I have a budget [of] about $4,000-$4,500 to go ahead and expand the project every single year, but this year because of wood costs or product costs, we’re literally looking at $8,000-plus," he said.

The haunted house is a free, 13-minute experience open to the public in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The 36-year-old business includes actors, loud noises, illusions and even fog — the one item inflation is hitting hard.

Birkett said he used to spend roughly $17 on a box of fog fluid.

Today, he spends $39.95 plus tax on just one container.

"It’s made it a little tough, so you have to think out of the box to do the creation," he said.

The five-night-only experience will see over 20,000 guests leading up to Halloween and includes 31 actors in this year’s house — all of which are volunteers.

"[It] becomes extremely insane in costs, and before you know it you almost have to get a second mortgage on your house just to produce Halloween for fun, for people," he said.

Birkett knows that although no one actually needs the haunted house experience, the increase in price of food and other necessary goods can be more concerning.

Nevertheless, Birkett is excited to be bringing the experience back to the people of Arizona leading up to Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Thursday, October 27, 2022, will be the first official night with actors in the haunted house.

Birkett said it’s bound to be a spooky time.