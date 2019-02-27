Groom choke-slams bride's 'ex-boyfriend' through a table at wedding reception

Good gravy! Where was the referee?!

A newlywed couple from Texas staged a WWE-style matchup between the groom and his bride’s “ex-boyfriend” right in the middle of the reception — with the groom ultimately choke-slamming his lady’s suitor through a table.

Nick Boulanger says he and his now-wife Alex Bravata came up with the idea for the silly stunt after they got engaged because they didn’t want to have a “typical” wedding, “where it’s all romantic and then you have the dance,” Boulanger told People.

To that end – and unbeknownst to the majority of their wedding guests – Boulanger and Bravata recruited Texas-based wrestler Steve Patin to play Bravata’s ex-boyfriend. The three then formulated a plan to have Patin show up at the reception after their Feb. 23 wedding and try to win back his former flame.

On the big day, Bravata (who wrestles in the Austin area under the moniker Steve O Reno) charged into the venue and began picking a fight with Boulanger, only for Boulanger to lift Patin by the neck and smash him through a homemade breakaway table.

The groom also told People his initial idea was to have Patin interrupt the actual ceremony, but his bride wasn’t so keen on it.

Turns out it didn’t make much of a difference, as footage of the “fight” has racked up more than 93,000 views on Boulanger’s Instagram account.

“Oh man, it was awesome,” Boulanger told People of the stunt. “It was always kind of my dream.”