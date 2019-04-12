'‘Goth Crocs' exist, and social media users don't seem to hate them

Punk croc isn’t dead.

Crocs, the OG ugly shoe brand beloved by grandmothers and gardeners alike, has gained an unlikely gang of hardcore fans: goths.

New York-based Instagram user @garbage_b0y — who describes himself as an “uninfluential influencer” and “viral foot model” in his bio — is the culprit of this odd orthopedic mashup appropriately dubbed “Goth Crocs.”

Garbage boy (real name: unknown) released the modified black clogs with chains, studs and spikes on his Etsy store. They run upward of $260. Some foamed styles even have an aggressive single spike protruding from one of the holes.

Weirdly, it appears that many Twitizens are willing to walk on the dark side.

“Don’t care about backlash right now but… I’d totally wear the f--- out of those ‘goth’ crocs,” said one fan.

“I hate myself for admitting this but Goth Crocs are kind of iconic idc idc,” declares a second.

“Beto standing on a table naked except for goth crocs,” jokes one user.

“The goth crocs stay on during sex,” proclaims another.

High-fashion Crocs have truly spiked among comfort-obsessed millennials courtesy of designers Christopher Kane and Demna Gvasalia of Balenciaga (who had fashionistas clogging around in $850 rubber platforms in 2018).

There has also been a high-heeled “Cyprus V” interpretation in 2018 and a unisex “crocsbody” bag from LA-based brand PizzaSlime released this year.

What a crock of options.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.