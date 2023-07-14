Gospel of Luke's 'Parable of the Sower' illustrates need to evangelize always, says 'Bible Memory Man'

"And some fell into good soil and grew, and yielded a hundredfold. As he said this, he called out, ‘He who has ears to hear, let him hear’" (Luke 8:8).

This Bible verse is from the Gospel of Luke, one of the three synoptic Gospels.

Also known as Luke the Evangelist, Luke is widely regarded as the author of both the Gospel of Luke and the Book of Acts, according to Christian website Overviewbible.com.

Luke wrote more of the New Testament than anyone else — even more than the apostle Paul, that site notes.

"Luke wasn’t an eyewitness to Jesus’ ministry, but he lived during the first century, and according to his own writings, he ‘carefully investigated everything from the beginning’" (Luke 1:1-4), the site also says.

While traveling alongside the apostle Paul, "he also likely had direct access to the apostles and other accounts of Jesus’ life and ministry," the site also indicates.

This verse is the conclusion of the "Parable of the Sower," Christian evangelist and speaker Tom Meyer told Fox News Digital.

"In the Parable of the Sower, Jesus taught the masses in the Galilee, as was often His custom, in a story-telling fashion to demonstrate spiritual lessons," said Meyer.

Meyer, of northern Kentucky , is known as the "Bible Memory Man."

He spent 20 years committing 20 books of the Bible to memory.

"As the Parable of the Sower illustrates, sometimes when believers share the message of the gospel, it is rejected by the recipient and falls by the wayside," he said.

As the verse states, however, some seeds do begin to grow.

"Sometimes the good news is received by the recipient, and when it is, it can bring forth the greatest return — 100-fold."

Christians today "are still commanded to do the work of an evangelist, to sow the seeds of the Gospel," he said.

"Our job is to faithfully sow the seed and not to be concerned about the response of the recipient," he said.

Through his work as an evangelist, Meyer himself has "had the opportunity for God’s glory to live out the Parable of the Sower by sowing the seed of the gospel with celebrities and regular people alike all over the world," he said.

This includes star athletes, Hollywood celebrities and heads of state, he said.

"As Christians we often don’t act on what we know to be true: that Christ died on the cross for the sins of the whole world — both small and great — and rose from the dead on the third day," he said.

"it is our duty to sow the seed of the gospel to everyone."