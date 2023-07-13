'Amazing' mass baptism event: 'Never too late' to believe in God, says pastor Greg Laurie

Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship recently baptized 4,500 people at Pirate's Cove Beach in Corona Del Mar, California — the site of the "Jesus Movement" baptisms in the 1960s.

The mass baptism in Southern California this past weekend drew over 20,000 people from all over the globe, according to Harvest Christian Fellowship — with "thousands," the group told Fox News Digital, standing patiently in a long line "for hours" in order to be baptized.

Laurie's personal mission is "to know God and make him known," as he has said many times.

Millions have learned of his own personal faith awakening through the "Jesus Revolution" film — which is based on his life experiences during the 1960s and '70s.

Fox News Digital posed three key questions to Pastor Laurie about the mass baptism event, including why he believes so many people are hurting in America — and what they're in search of today.

‘Never too late for a person to believe’

Fox News Digital: What does this event mean to you both personally and spiritually?

Pastor Greg Laurie: We were amazed by how many people showed up to be baptized.

We had 3,800 RSVP — but then we ended up baptizing 4,500 people. It may be the largest mass baptism in history. Certainly, it would be among the largest.

It was beautiful to see young and old come down into the ocean and take this important step of obedience in following Jesus Christ.

One of the people who made his way down the steps was an 85-year-old man.

He had just seen the "Jesus Revolution" film and he made a commitment to believe in Jesus as a result.

There are some key scenes in the movie of people being baptized — and he, too, wanted to take this step.

His family said they never thought they would see him become a Christian.

It just shows it’s never too late for a person to believe.

"You never forget the day you were baptized."

On a personal note, this spot, Pirate’s Cove, is also the place that I was baptized 50 years ago. My wife, Cathe, was, too.

I remember that day as though it were yesterday. You never forget the day you were baptized.

‘Hurting like never before’

Fox News Digital: What are people searching for today, in your view?

Pastor Laurie: I think there is a sense of desperation among many, especially the young,

Our young people are hurting like never before.

Social media is like gasoline poured on an already out-of-control fire.

Depression and feelings of hopelessness have skyrocketed among teens.

Teen suicide and teen depression are on the rise.

Suicide is now the second leading cause of death among young Americans.

Our young people need help. They need God. We all do.

‘On the verge of another spiritual awakening’

Fox News Digital: How did you prepare for this event?

Pastor Laurie: We prayed for the people who were coming here.

We assembled a small army of pastors to help us, so that everyone could be effectively ministered to.

We also gave baptismal certificates to over 4,000 of those baptized.

We put the word out on social media and people came from around the nation — and the world.

Fifty years ago, during the "Jesus Revolution" days, we did baptisms in this same spot.

"This is something that is fresh — and new and very exciting."

As wonderful as they were, they were not anywhere near the size of this event.

There was a line a half-mile long of people patiently waiting for their turn to be baptized.

This is something that is fresh — and new and very exciting.

To me, it is a sign that we may be on the verge of another spiritual awakening in America.

It certainly is needed.

