Google reveals Halloween's top-trending costumes for 2018: Fortnite, Spider-Man, unicorn

Whether you love or loathe trendy Halloween costumes, Google has officially released this year’s most searched for getups, which should make selecting your outfit for Oct. 31 a breeze.

Launching its annual Frightgeist tool just in time for All Hallows’ Eve, the specialized search engine allows merrymakers to read up on the "most searched for" ensembles, explore a trend-tracking “costume map” of the U.S., and research perfect looks with a quiz-like “costume wizard.”

MOM "VERY SCARED" OF HALLOWEEN OFFERING $65 AN HOUR FOR SOMEONE TO TAKE HER KIDS TRICK-OR-TREATING

According to the data, Fortnite took the top prize. The explosively popular video game crowned the list as the most searched-for costume in 43 out of 50 states, WSB-TV Atlanta reports, with the slim exceptions of Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Oregon, South Dakota and Utah.

“Spider-Man,” “unicorn,” “dinosaur,” “witch,” “Harley Quinn,” “superhero,” “pirate,” “rabbit” and “princess” followed behind, and rounded out the top 10.

Alternatively, for those who prefer to sport costumes that are more one-of-a-kind, “Barbie,” “1950s,” and “werewolf” could be wise options, as they rank near the bottom of Frightgeist’s top 100 list.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

As the spookiest day of the year is still two weeks away, it remains to be determined whether any of the most popular costumes raise eyebrows or spark controversy, as looks like sexy “Handmaid’s Tale” and revealing Meghan Markle-inspired costumes have already done.

Happy hauntings!