Parenting
Published

Girl, 3, celebrates birthday with Target-, Starbucks-themed bash

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
We feel you, birthday girl.

An adorable youngster in Iowa recently celebrated turning 3 with a fete including two of her favorite things: Target and Starbucks Frappuccinos.

Campbell, from Des Moines, had recently celebrated her birthday, and mom Cally commemorated the special occasion with a photo shoot by Belma Dunston at the superstore’s Akeny location, which conveniently boasts an in-store Starbucks.

THE FUNNIEST PARENTING FIASCOES OF 2019

Though Dunston has been taking photos of Campbell since she was born, she claimed this most recent portrait session was particularly memorable.

In the series of sweet pictures, the jubilant birthday girl rocked a custom T-shirt that read "Starbucks and Target are my happy places."

“I’ve seen engagement sessions and wedding photos at Target but nothing like this,” the photographer told Local 5.

In the series of sweet pictures, the jubilant birthday girl rocked a custom T-shirt that read "Starbucks and Target are my happy places,” complete with the coffee chain's iconic mermaid logo and the words “birthday girl Campbell” on the back. The cheerful youngster could also be seen posing with an oversized “3” balloon in a shopping cart in the middle of the frozen aisle and sipping a Frappucino on the counter of the Starbucks shop.

Employees at both the Akeny Target and adjacent Starbucks thought the photo shoot was a hoot, Local 5 reports, and supported the special occasion.

“Anyone that knows Campbell knows there’s no better place for her golden birthday photo shoot than Starbucks &amp; Target! Being extra is what Campbell and I were born for,” proud mom Cally later wrote on Facebook.

“Anyone that knows Campbell knows there’s no better place for her golden birthday photo shoot than Starbucks & Target! Being extra is what Campbell and I were born for,” proud mom Cally later wrote on Facebook. “She was certainly living her best life today!”

"Sometimes you just need the cup with the little green straw."

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak