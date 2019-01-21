Expand / Collapse search
Gillette's 'toxic masculinity' ad draws counter from watch company

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A watch company CEO said Monday he has created an online ad in response to the new Gillette ad combatting “toxic masculinity” that has sparked outrage.

The YouTube commercial from the Egard Watch Company features footage of men in various situations — from fighting fires to hugging children as the firm’s founder Ilan Srulovicz asks "What is a man?"

“There’s been a movement in society I feel that’s just been painting men with a broad brush,” Srulovicz told “Fox & Friends” Monday.

“You know, for a company like Gillette to open up a commercial with a term like ‘toxic masculinity,’ I just don’t feel like masculinity is toxic.”

“I think masculinity can be beautiful,” he said.

Srulovicz said he created the ad despite backlash from friends and co-workers who feared the ad would draw attention away from women's rights issues.

“You can look at what Gillette did, which is take the minority, the worst men and say, ‘Okay some men aren’t like this.’ But some is not enough,” he said.

Srulovicz added, “To me it's not some men. It’s the overwhelming majority of men who are not like that.”

Gillette's ad takes its famous slogan "The best a man can get" and replaces it with "The best men can be."

The Gillette ad debuted last week and, according to a Fox News report, while the ad had earned praise, it had also been criticized for delivering an “insulting” message that assumes misogyny is rampant among men.