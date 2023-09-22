'Gargantuan' butcher-block wavy flag is a quarter-ton testament to power of patriotism, land of opportunity

A simple father son-project that started a decade ago has grown into a thriving all-American business as solid as U.S. steel and as reliable as heartland hardwood.

Shane Henderson, president of Metal Art of Wisconsin in Manitowoc, credits patriots from coast to coast for lifting the fortunes of his family and helping them provide employment, opportunity and security for people in their local communities.

"It’s the power of patriotism," Henderson told Fox News Digital in an interview.

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO WROTE THE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE, FRANCIS BELLAMY, FOUND ALLY IN NATION'S TOP TEACHERS

Metal Art of Wisconsin just completed its most ambitious project to date: a giant 10-foot-long, 500-pound, $5,000 butcher block flag that appears to be rippling in the breeze.

The company dubs it the "The Gargantuan" — and claims it is "the world’s largest butcher block wavy flag."

"This is an insane project," said Henderson. "This is the biggest thing my team has done. Nothing close to this."

It was handcrafted and competed this week upon special order from a former Los Angeles Fire Department captain.

The career first responder and protectorate of America’s second-largest city asked to remain anonymous.

"It’s the power of patriotism." — Shane Henderson, Metal Art of Wisconsin

The gargantuan butcher-block wavy American flag is made of 13 alternating stripes of dark cherry and light maple. The cherry union was inlaid by hand with 50 maplewood stars.

The wood is three inches thick.

PATRIOTIC CRATES FROM WISCONSIN ARE FILLED WITH 100% AMERICAN-MADE PRODUCTS: ‘GREAT COLLABORATION’

It was sanded and finished by hand to create the rippling effect of a fabric ensign of amber waves of grain blowing in the breeze.

"It’s a symphony of patriotism and unparalleled craftsmanship that will leave you breathless," the company said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The timber Old Glory helps mark the 10-year anniversary of the company that began with a simple project to pay homage to America and boost family bonds.

Henderson was working a 9-to-5 "cubicle job" in machine sales in 2013, he said, when he and his son, Justice, agreed to spend more time together beyond the baseball field.

TEXAS SIBLINGS REUNITE IN EMOTIONAL VIDEO AFTER BROTHER SAVES 2-YEAR-OLD SISTER FROM DROWNING

Armed with a sheet of steel and a plasma table, they cut the metal into the form of a tattered, bullet-torn American flag.

The Hendersons polished and painted the piece by hand.

The final product shined with unexpected drama despite — or perhaps because of — its battle scars.

Henderson posted a picture of the project on Instagram. The powerful piece inspired a visceral reaction — and the post went viral.

The artistic impact projected an aura of invincibility and unbroken spirit.

The flag looked tested, beaten and battle-scarred. But it was shining, defiant and still waving.

"We got tons of interest and private messages," said Henderson. "We got overwhelmed."

"We got tons of interest and private messages. We got overwhelmed." Shane Henderson

Metal Art of Wisconsin was soon a real business.

Henderson and his wife Tammy quit their jobs to battle 24 hours a day as American entrepreneurs.

They learned their business by trial and error. They credit Progress Lakeshore, the local economic development agency, for offering classes and guidance that boosted the Hendersons' business acumen.

"My son’s childhood was spent going to bed with tape, wrapping paper and boxes in his room," said Henderson.

"The house was filled with boxes of steel and packing tape. My wife and I were up every night until midnight boxing flags."

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO WROTE ‘AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL,' KATHARINE LEE BATES, PROFESSOR-POET PRAYED FOR UNITY

Metal Art of Wisconsin is thriving today, with its own production facility in Manitowoc, employing up to 30 people in peak season and boosting the local economy by securing equipment and resources for its own needs.

"Our business basically feeds an entire community."

Wood for their products, including The Gargantuan butcher-block flag, comes from Amish growers across the state in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

"All they do is make wood or us," said Henderson. "Our business basically feeds an entire community."

Given the Amish growers’ dedication to traditional culture, Henderson’s entire business relationship with "Melvin the wood guy" is conducted face to face or via the U.S. Postal Service.

"Everything comes from Wisconsin," said the flagmaker. "This is truly an American-made product."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Metal Art of Wisconsin sells its original dramatic steel tattered flag, smaller versions of its custom-made 500-pound gargantuan butcher-block flag, and an array of other products, including patriotically themed concealment cabinets.

"Everything comes from Wisconsin. This is truly an American-made product."

Henderson credits faith in the nation, his desire to grow his relationship with his son and the enthusiastic support of ordinary Americans who stand for the flag for proving to his family that the United States remains the land of opportunity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was raised right by blue-collar parents who worked for everything they had," said the Wisconsin entrepreneur.

"I was fortunate enough to strike gold here and live the American dream with my son by my side," he said.

"That’s what it’s all about to me. The American dream."