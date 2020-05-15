Gap seemingly pulls 'camp shirt' from sale following comparisons to Auschwitz uniform

Maybe it was a gap in judgment?

The Gap has seemingly pulled a striped shirt from its online shops after the item began drawing comparisons to the uniforms worn by inmates at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

And the name of the top? “Camp shirt.”

It’s unclear when exactly the shirt became available on Gap.com, but the Twitter backlash largely erupted on Thursday. One user labeled Gap as “clueless,” and another called the shirt “extremely wrong.”

“So @Gap made a white-and-grey wide-striped shirt that reminded me of concentration camp uniforms even before they called it a 'Camp Shirt,'" wrote on Twitter user. “I don’t know if there’s something I’m missing here, but this reads extremely wrong to me.”

By Friday morning, the shirt was no longer for sale on Gap.com, or even the brand’s Canadian site, which had previously listed the item as a “striped shirt.”

However, the black-and-white “camp shirt” was still available on the company’s U.K. site as of Friday morning.

Camp shirts, meanwhile, are indeed the name for a specific style of shirt, usually a short-sleeve shirt with a flat collar. Gap still offers several “camp shirts” for sale on its site, including other iterations of the exact same black-and-white-striped shirt, in a couple of different prints.

A representative for the Gap was not immediately available to comment on the offending shirt. A spokesperson for the brand told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) it would be investigating.

“Gap Inc. is deeply committed to ensuring our customers are treated with respect and dignity,” said the spokesperson in an email to the JTA. “We are investigating this matter urgently and will get back to you.”